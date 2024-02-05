Affirm Holdings Inc Reports Notable Stock Volatility and Trading Activity

Yesterday's trading session of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw a significant 4.12 million shares changing hands. This high beta company, valued at $12.20 billion, is known for its notable volatility, with a beta value of 3.71. The trading session concluded with the firm's stock at $40.42 per share, a decrease of $0.59 or 1.43% from the previous session.

A Look at the Numbers

The current stock price marks a considerable dip from its 52-week high of $52.48, and yet, it's a vast leap from its 52-week low of $8.80. The average daily trading volume over the last 10 days has been around 13.09 million shares, with a 3-month average of 20.02 million shares.

Despite the 1.43% drop in the recent session, Affirm's stock has seen a 5-day increase of 8.84%. However, the year-to-date performance indicates a decline of 17.74%, and a 5-day decline of 7.64%. In the last 30 days, the stock value has decreased by 4.88%.

Adding to the intrigue is the significant short interest in Affirm Holdings. There are currently 38.6 million shares shorted with a days-to-cover ratio of 1.79, indicating a considerable bearish sentiment among investors.

The stock's pre-market trading showed a decrease of $0.36, further confirming the volatility. Mixed trading patterns and forecasted price, reflected in an overall score of 48 and short-term technical score of 60, add to the stock's fluctuating nature.