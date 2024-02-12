AfDB and CGIAR Unite to Boost Food Production and Nutrition in Africa

A new chapter in the fight against food insecurity is being written in Africa, as the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centres (CGIAR) join forces to boost food production and improve nutrition for the continent's burgeoning population.

A Unified Front Against Food Insecurity

In a significant move to address the pressing issue of food security in Africa, AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina recently met with Africa-based Directors General of CGIAR to strategize on scaling up food and agricultural productivity on the continent. The meeting took place on February 12, 2024, and aimed to bolster the collaboration between the two organizations.

The Dakar 2 Food Summit and Its Impact

During the meeting, CGIAR leaders expressed their readiness to help AfDB's regional member countries implement the outcomes of the Dakar 2 Food Summit. The Summit, which mobilized over 70 billion, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat food insecurity in Africa.

The Role of the African Development Bank in Agricultural Transformation

The AfDB has already made significant contributions to the agricultural sector, including the allocation of $46.7 million to support agricultural value chain development in South Sudan. This investment focuses on rice, sesame, sorghum, and fish production. During her three-day visit to South Sudan, the AfDB's Vice-President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to increasing agricultural production and productivity for improved food security.

The bank has also supported AfricaRice through the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) Rice Compact, leading to the expansion of rice production in some African countries. The AfDB plans to roll out phase III of TAAT and recently launched the $650 million Regional West Africa Rice Development (REWARD) programme in 15 West African countries.

In addition to these initiatives, the AfDB has pledged a 60% increase in financing to South Sudan in 2024 to address the country's significant humanitarian and development needs. The vice-president met with high-level government officials, including First Vice-President Dr. Riek Machar, to discuss strengthening collaboration around the government's strategic priorities.

The mission also aimed to identify additional opportunities for closer collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to support forcibly displaced persons in the region.

As the African Development Bank Group and the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centres continue to work together, the hope for a food-secure future for Africa's growing population becomes increasingly tangible. The joint efforts of these organizations not only address the immediate needs of the continent but also pave the way for long-term sustainable agricultural development.

