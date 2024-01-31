AFC Gamma, Inc. Preps for Earnings Release and Conference Call

AFC Gamma, Inc., a prominent institutional lender listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol AFCG, has announced plans to unveil its earnings for the quarter and the fiscal year concluding December 31, 2023. The announcement is slated for March 7, 2024. Specializing in the origination, structuring, and underwriting of loans secured by commercial real estate, AFC Gamma has built its reputation on catering to cannabis operators compliant with state laws.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Outcomes

On the same day as the earnings release, the company has planned a conference call. Scheduled for 10:00 am Eastern Time, this call aims to delve into the details of the company's quarterly and annual financial outcomes. The discussion is accessible to all interested parties via a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma's website.

Advanced Registration and Accessibility

AFC Gamma encourages interested participants to register in advance for the conference call. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email outlining the specifics of accessing the call. The company has ensured telephonic accessibility to the call, broadening the scope of potential participants.

Archiving the Webcast

Understanding the interest and relevance of its financial results, AFC Gamma has made provisions to archive the webcast on its website. This archived version will be available for 90 days post the conference call. It will be housed in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, offering easy access to those who might have missed the live session or wish to revisit the discussion.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, AFC Gamma has carved a niche for itself in providing direct lending and bridge loan opportunities. The company typically deals with opportunities ranging from $5 million to $100 million, spanning various real estate sectors.