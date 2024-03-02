Aeroméxico Implements Ash-Related Flight Cancellations, Offers Passenger Protection

Aeroméxico reported that, until the end of February, 14 flights had been canceled due to the emission of ash from the Popocatépetl volcano. The airline issued a protection policy for affected passengers.

Flight Flexibility: No Fees for Changes on Plate 139

Passengers with tickets issued with plate 139, including code-sharing AM issued on or before February 27, 2024, for all travel to, from, or through Mexico City International Airport (MEX) will be able to change their flight without change fees or fare differences, as long as the same route and paid cabin are maintained.

Three weeks after the resumption of operations of Aeroméxico's Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet, all 19 aircraft are now fully operational. However, passenger traffic results for January 2024 reveal a decline in activity due to the grounding of the model.

Boeing 737 MAX 9 Worldwide Fleet Grounded Over Safety

On January 6, 2024, an incident involving the detachment of the emergency exit door plug of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 operated by Alaska Airlines led to the grounding of most of the worldwide fleet of this model. Following investigations, the U.S. regulatory agency endorsed the review and maintenance process after evaluating repairs made to 40 aircraft. It also convened a Corrective Action Review Board (CARB), which analyzed and approved the proposed procedure.

After receiving regulatory approval on January 26, 2024, Aeroméxico resumed operations of its Boeing 737 MAX 9, accounting for 5.63% of the airline's total fleet