Aecon Group Announces Strong 2023 Year-End Results and Dividend Increase Amid Key Transactions

Aecon Group Inc. concluded 2023 with noteworthy financial achievements, reporting a full-year revenue of $4.6 billion and a substantial backlog of $6.2 billion as of December 31, 2023. The firm announced an increased quarterly dividend, underscoring its commitment to shareholder value, driven by strategic partnerships and transactions that fortified its balance sheet. Despite a slight decline in revenue compared to 2022, Aecon saw a significant improvement in operating profit, attributed to gains from strategic transactions. However, the company acknowledged operating losses from certain projects but remains optimistic about its strong backlog and new contract awards in 2023.

Strategic Transactions and Financial Highlights

2023 marked a transformative year for Aecon, characterized by three strategic transactions that unlocked value for shareholders and enhanced the company's financial stability. These initiatives included the sale of Aecon Transportation East, a 49.9% sale in Skyport, and an investment by Oaktree in Aecon Utilities. Collectively, these transactions realized over $0.5 billion in proceeds, repaid $184 million in convertible debentures, and improved Aecon's free cash flow by $258 million compared to 2022.

Operational Review and Future Outlook

Aecon's focus on de-risking its business was evident, with 58% of 2023 revenue generated from non-fixed price contracts, up from 49% in 2022. The company reached interim agreements on four legacy projects, with substantial completions expected by 2025. Looking ahead, Aecon is poised to leverage its diversified portfolio and self-performed capabilities to address emerging opportunities in decarbonization, energy transition, and expansion into U.S. and international markets. The company's strong backlog and robust demand for its services across Canada signal potential for further revenue growth and improved profitability.

Dividend Increase and Shareholder Value

Reflecting its financial strength and confidence in future prospects, Aecon's Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share, up from $0.1805 previously. This decision underscores Aecon's commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value, supported by a disciplined capital allocation strategy. With a focus on acquisitions, organic growth, and capital investments, Aecon is well-positioned to navigate future challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

As Aecon Group Inc. moves forward, the company's strategic transactions, operational achievements, and focus on shareholder value set the stage for continued success. With a solid financial foundation and a clear vision for the future, Aecon remains a key player in the infrastructure and construction sectors, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.