ADvTECH Triumphs with Dividend Hike and Enrollment Surge, Eyes Robust 2024 Growth

ADvTECH, Africa's premier private education conglomerate, proudly announces significant financial achievements, including a substantial dividend increase and consistent enrollment growth across its esteemed institutions such as Crawford, Trinity House, and Varsity College. This announcement comes amidst challenging economic conditions, underscoring the group's resilience and strategic foresight. With a sharp focus on the year ahead, ADvTECH's financial health, marked by robust cash generation that dwarfs its R1.2 billion debt, signals a promising future despite prevailing consumer pressure.

Year of Financial Triumph

For the year ended 31 December 2023, ADvTECH has outperformed expectations, reporting a 13% hike in revenue to R7.86 billion and a 20% increase in normalised earnings to R950 million. This financial upswing has enabled the group to declare a full-year dividend of 87.0 cents per share, a nearly 50% increase from the previous year. This decision reflects the board's confidence in the group's sustained financial growth and operational efficiency, demonstrating a strategic pivot towards rewarding shareholders amidst flourishing business operations.

Expansion and Operational Excellence

ADvTECH has experienced noteworthy growth not only in South Africa but across the African continent, with its diversified educational offerings driving revenue and operational profit. The group's innovative approach to providing multi-modal tuition has particularly bolstered its tertiary division. Outgoing CEO Roy Douglas highlighted the strategic moves that underlined the year's success, including enhanced cash generation and a significantly increased dividend payout. Incoming CEO Geoff Whyte, with his extensive global experience, is poised to steer ADvTECH towards new heights, building on the solid foundation laid during Douglas's tenure.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future

The group's optimistic outlook for 2024 is grounded in its strong financial performance and strategic investments in quality education across the continent. ADvTECH's confidence in sustaining growth amidst consumer pressure speaks volumes about its operational resilience and adaptability. The group's commitment to excellence and innovation in education continues to drive its success, promising a vibrant future for its stakeholders and contributing significantly to the development of Africa's educational landscape.

As ADvTECH closes a chapter on a year of remarkable achievements, the focus shifts to leveraging these successes for future growth. With a new leadership helm and a clear strategic direction, ADvTECH is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, continuing its legacy of delivering superior educational experiences across Africa.