Advent International Seals $6.3 Billion Deal for Ryan Reynolds-Backed Nuvei Corp

Advent International, a global private equity firm, has reached an agreement to purchase Nuvei Corp, a Canadian payments technology company endorsed by actor Ryan Reynolds. The transaction, valued at a whopping US$6.3 billion, signifies a milestone for Nuvei, as it transitions from public to private ownership. This move comes nearly four years after Nuvei's debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange, showcasing a significant premium of 56% over its closing price on the Nasdaq prior to the deal's media exposure in March.

Strategic Move in a Competitive Landscape

The acquisition by Advent International marks one of the most substantial take-private deals in recent times, especially during a period when private equity dealmaking has shown signs of deceleration. Nuvei, under the leadership of CEO Philip Fayer, has been a frontrunner in providing advanced payment solutions to businesses worldwide, facilitating seamless transactions across various customer locations and preferred payment methods. Post-deal, the management structure will see Fayer continuing his role at the helm, with Nuvei's headquarters remaining in Montreal.

Stakeholder Dynamics Post-Acquisition

Following the closure of the deal, significant equity stakes will be held by existing shareholders, including Fayer, Novacap, and Canadian pension fund CDPQ, which are expected to own about 24%, 18%, and 12% of the private company, respectively. This strategic distribution of equity underscores the confidence and commitment of Nuvei's major stakeholders in the company's growth trajectory post-acquisition.

Future Prospects Amidst Evolving Market Conditions

The payments industry has witnessed a tremendous surge in demand for digital payment methods, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, maintaining growth has become increasingly challenging due to rising competition and inflationary pressures. This acquisition by Advent International is poised to bolster Nuvei's position in the market, enabling it to leverage new opportunities and navigate the complexities of the evolving digital payments landscape. The deal is anticipated to close by late 2024 or early 2025, marking a new era for Nuvei and its stakeholders.