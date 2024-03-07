Advantage Sales & Marketing Sued for ERISA Violations Over 401(k) Plan Fees and Investments

A former employee has initiated a class-action lawsuit against Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC and its 401(k) plan fiduciaries, alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) by incurring excessive fees and retaining underperforming investments. Filed on March 4 in a U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, Calif., the case underscores the scrutiny over 401(k) management practices and the obligations of plan fiduciaries to act in the best interests of participants.

Despite the lawsuit's serious allegations, Advantage Sales & Marketing has refrained from commenting on the ongoing litigation, as confirmed by spokesperson Peter Frost.

Excessive Fees and Lack of Oversight

The lawsuit criticizes the 401(k) plan's arrangement with its record keeper, Principal Financial, accusing the defendants of failing to negotiate reasonable fees for services that are deemed ordinary and not exceptional. The plaintiffs argue that the fiduciaries did not perform adequate comparisons or benchmarking of fees against those of similar-sized defined contribution plans, suggesting a breach of their duty to ensure the plan's expenses were kept reasonable.

Questionable Investment Choices

Further intensifying the allegations, the lawsuit targets the decision to retain the Franklin Growth Fund within the plan's investment lineup. According to the complaint, this fund has underperformed, and its continued presence in the plan contradicts ERISA's investment monitoring guidelines. Despite the fund's manager, Franklin Templeton, not being named as a defendant, the choice to keep this investment is presented as evidence of the defendants' failure to prudently manage the plan's assets.

Seeking Class-Action Status

The plaintiff is pushing for class-action status, aiming to represent all affected participants in the Advantage 401(k) Savings Plan, which reported assets of $690 million as of the end of 2022. This legal action highlights the broader issue of 401(k) plan management and the importance of fiduciary responsibility in monitoring fees and investment performance to protect participants' retirement savings.

As the case unfolds, it may prompt other companies to reevaluate their 401(k) plan fee structures and investment lineups, ensuring they align with best practices and legal requirements. The outcome could influence how fiduciaries approach their roles, potentially leading to more favorable terms and conditions for plan participants nationwide.