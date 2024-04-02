Advanced Petrochemical Co. Announces 12th Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for March 2024

The Board of Directors of Advanced Petrochemical Company invites its shareholders to the 12th Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting set for March 28, 2024. This pivotal meeting will utilize modern technology, specifically the Tadawulaty platform, to conduct proceedings from Jubail Industrial City.

Key Meeting Details and Shareholder Participation

Shareholders registered in the issuer's record at the Depositary Center by the end of the trading session prior to the meeting are eligible to attend. Voting rights extend to all agenda items, with electronic voting opening on March 24, 2024. The assembly aims to discuss crucial corporate matters, including shareholder inquiries and voting on significant resolutions.

Quorum Requirements and Meeting Validity

For the assembly to be legally valid, attendance by shareholders representing at least half of the company's capital is required. If this quorum is not met, a second meeting will proceed one hour later, requiring a quarter of the company's capital for validity. These measures ensure broad representation and decision-making that reflects the interests of a substantial portion of shareholders.

Advanced Petrochemical Company emphasizes transparent communication with shareholders, offering a live audio broadcast of the meeting and a feature to search for unclaimed dividends on its website.