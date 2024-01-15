en English
Automotive

Advance Auto Parts Stock Slides Amid Market Fluctuations and Earnings Forecast

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
The stock of Advance Auto Parts (AAP), a leading player in the automotive retail industry, closed at $61.30, marking a decline of -1.81% compared to the previous trading day. This dip occurred amidst slight fluctuations in major indices, with the S&P 500 marginally increasing by 0.08%, the Dow Jones dropping by 0.31%, and the Nasdaq marginally rising by 0.02%.

Investor Outlook and Stock Performance

Over the past month, AAP shares have witnessed a decrease of 2.41%, contrasting the gains observed in both the Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500. As investors anticipate AAP’s forthcoming earnings report, they brace for a significant plunge in earnings per share (EPS) of 92.01% from the previous year, with estimated revenue also slightly dipping by 0.2%.

Influence of Analysts’ Revisions and Ranking

Analysts’ revisions often sway stock prices, and the Zacks Rank system, which assimilates these revisions, has shown a historical correlation with stock performance. Currently, Advance Auto Parts holds a Zacks Rank of 4, which suggests a ‘Sell’ recommendation. Yet, the company’s Forward P/E ratio stands at a promising 16.11, falling below the industry average, while its PEG ratio is at 1.15, signifying potential growth.

Industry Outlook and Potential

The Automotive – Retail and Wholesale – Parts industry, where AAP belongs, is positioned in the top 40% of industries based on the Zacks Industry Rank. This rank indicates a potential outperformance compared to industries in the bottom half, fostering hope amidst the gloomy forecast for AAP.

Comparative Analysis with Polestar Automotive

When compared to Polestar Automotive Holding UK, Advance Auto Parts displays a more encouraging picture. Although AAP has a lower net margin of 1.65% compared to Polestar’s -25.83%, it outperforms on return on equity and institutional ownership. Moreover, AAP trumps Polestar in media sentiment and community ranking, and despite being 12% more volatile than the S&P 500, it has received 901 more outperform votes from MarketBeat users.

Final Takeaways

While Advance Auto Parts faces challenges from a competitive market and a potential decline in its upcoming earnings report, it presents positive elements such as institutional ownership, media sentiment, and potential growth. The company’s current consensus target price stands at $79.53, indicating a prospective upside of 29.73% despite its recent slump.

Automotive Business Finance
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

