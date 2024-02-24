ADQ's Bold $35 Billion Venture into Egypt's Future: Transforming Ras El-Hekma

In a groundbreaking move that signals a new era of international partnership and economic development, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding entity, has announced an ambitious plan to channel $35 billion into transforming Egypt's Ras El-Hekma. This colossal investment aims not only to develop the coastal region into a thriving Mediterranean hub but also to bolster Egypt's overall growth through a series of strategic projects.

At the heart of ADQ's investment is the $24 billion acquisition of development rights for Ras El-Hekma, a project set to redefine the coastal landscape approximately 350 kilometers northwest of Cairo. The vision? To erect one of Egypt's largest city developments, a beacon of modernity that promises to be a magnet for tourism, finance, and international business. This is not just about building infrastructure; it's about crafting a future where Egypt stands as a pivotal economic force on the Mediterranean stage.

With plans to commence work in early 2025, Ras El-Hekma is poised to become a next-generation city. The blueprint includes a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, all underpinned by state-of-the-art digital and technological advancements.

It's a holistic approach to city planning, one that focuses not just on brick and mortar but on creating a seamless, smart living experience. And with the Egyptian government retaining a 35 percent stake in the project, it's clear this is a partnership rooted in mutual growth and prosperity.

Expanding Horizons: Beyond Ras El-Hekma

ADQ's ambitions stretch far beyond the borders of the new city. An additional $11 billion is earmarked for investment across Egypt, underscoring a deep commitment to the country's development.

This is a strategic move, one that leverages ADQ's vast experience in infrastructure and community development. By tapping into sectors ripe for growth, ADQ aims to catalyze a broader economic transformation across Egypt, setting the stage for increased foreign investment, job creation, and technological innovation.

The broader impact of these investments cannot be overstated. As His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, remarked, this venture goes beyond financial inputs and outputs. It's about laying down the groundwork for a sustainable, prosperous future for Egypt, one where development and growth go hand in hand with cultural and environmental preservation.