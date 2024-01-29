Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Records 26% Surge in December Quarter Net Profit

In a recent regulatory filing, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, reported a robust 26 percent rise in its net profit for the December quarter of FY 2023-24. The net profit reached Rs 209.34 crore, marking a significant increase from Rs 166.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Not just the net profit, but the total income for the company also witnessed an upward trend, reaching Rs 420.96 crore in the reviewed quarter. This is a hike from Rs 363.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year - FY 2022-23.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, one of India's leading asset management companies, primarily manages the investments of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. The notable financial growth of the company further strengthens its position in the market.

