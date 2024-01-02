Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Glimpse at Stock Fluctuation and Financial Outlook

The year 2024 ended with a fluctuation in the stock price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL). On December 29, the company’s stock opened at $1.84 and closed at $1.77, marking a minor change within the day. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has witnessed a volatile journey, with prices oscillating between $1.44 and $15.00.

A look at Financials

Adial Pharmaceuticals reported an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) growth of 57.18%. With a total of 1.07 million shares outstanding, the company enjoys an insider ownership of 12.98% and institutional ownership of 4.77%. Notably, an insider transaction witnessed a director of the firm purchasing 700 shares at $2.74 each.

However, the company’s quarterly EPS stood at -$1.18, falling short of the forecasted -$1.13. The return on equity was reported to be a staggering -375.32%. For the current fiscal year, analysts are predicting earnings of -$0.37 per share, with a projected growth of 57.18% per share in the following fiscal year.

Technical Analysis and Ratios

In terms of ratios, Adial Pharmaceuticals holds a quick ratio of 2.15. Its diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is noted at -7.97. From a technical standpoint, the raw stochastic average of the company was 8.90% in the past 100 days, marking a substantial decrease from 44.21% in the preceding two weeks.

The company’s 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages stand at $2.0254 and $4.9943, respectively. Key support and resistance levels have been identified, with the first support at $1.5967 and the first resistance at $2.2567.

Company Profile and Market Cap

Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is at the forefront of developing therapeutics for addiction and related disorders. Their flagship product, AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, is currently in Phase III clinical trial for treating alcohol use disorder.

The company, with a small team of 20 employees, holds a market cap of $2.27 million. Despite this, it reported no sales in the last quarter, and its annual income stood at -12,730 K.