Business

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Glimpse at Stock Fluctuation and Financial Outlook

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Glimpse at Stock Fluctuation and Financial Outlook

The year 2024 ended with a fluctuation in the stock price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL). On December 29, the company’s stock opened at $1.84 and closed at $1.77, marking a minor change within the day. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has witnessed a volatile journey, with prices oscillating between $1.44 and $15.00.

A look at Financials

Adial Pharmaceuticals reported an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) growth of 57.18%. With a total of 1.07 million shares outstanding, the company enjoys an insider ownership of 12.98% and institutional ownership of 4.77%. Notably, an insider transaction witnessed a director of the firm purchasing 700 shares at $2.74 each.

However, the company’s quarterly EPS stood at -$1.18, falling short of the forecasted -$1.13. The return on equity was reported to be a staggering -375.32%. For the current fiscal year, analysts are predicting earnings of -$0.37 per share, with a projected growth of 57.18% per share in the following fiscal year.

Technical Analysis and Ratios

In terms of ratios, Adial Pharmaceuticals holds a quick ratio of 2.15. Its diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is noted at -7.97. From a technical standpoint, the raw stochastic average of the company was 8.90% in the past 100 days, marking a substantial decrease from 44.21% in the preceding two weeks.

The company’s 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages stand at $2.0254 and $4.9943, respectively. Key support and resistance levels have been identified, with the first support at $1.5967 and the first resistance at $2.2567.

Company Profile and Market Cap

Adial Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is at the forefront of developing therapeutics for addiction and related disorders. Their flagship product, AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, is currently in Phase III clinical trial for treating alcohol use disorder.

The company, with a small team of 20 employees, holds a market cap of $2.27 million. Despite this, it reported no sales in the last quarter, and its annual income stood at -12,730 K.

Business Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

