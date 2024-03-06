ADGM's Asset Management Sector Soars: 35% AUM Increase, 102 Managers in 2023

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has marked 2023 as a landmark year, riding the waves of remarkable growth in the asset management sector, with Assets Under Management (AUM) witnessing a substantial 35% increase compared to the previous year. This growth is a testament to ADGM's strategic initiatives and its rising prominence as a global financial hub, attracting leading names in the industry.

Unprecedented Growth in Asset Management

At the close of 2023, ADGM's asset management sector reported a year-on-year AUM increase of 35%, a clear indicator of the confidence and investment flowing into the region. A total of 102 asset managers are now operating within ADGM, managing 141 funds. This significant uptick is attributable to the influx of global asset managers, including industry giants such as Brevan Howard, Ardian, and Goldman Sachs, among others, establishing their presence in the international financial center. The diversity of managers and funds underscores ADGM's appeal as a fertile ground for asset management activities, further bolstered by the addition of 88 financial institutions and 2 exchanges receiving Initial Public Approvals (IPA) by the end of 2023.

ADGM's Growing Appeal

The operational entities within ADGM have surged to 1,825, marking a 32% growth from 2022. This expansion includes not only global giants but also renowned local and regional firms such as ADQ, Chimera, and Gulf Capital. The increase in the number of entities is coupled with a significant rise in ADGM's workforce, which has climbed to 13,394, a 22% increase in just one year. The entry of leading Asset and Fund Service Providers into the market is a direct consequence of the growing number of asset management firms, with over 125 firms in the pipeline for registration, highlighting ADGM's strategic position as a hub for financial services.

Strategic Positioning and Future Outlook

ADGM's strategic initiatives and alignment with Abu Dhabi's economic goals have been pivotal in its success. The ADGM Growth Strategy 2023-2027 aims to further cement its status as a leading international financial center, with a focus on attracting more global players in the financial sector. The influx of global and regional giants within the sector is not only a testament to ADGM's growing appeal but also signals a positive outlook for the region's economy, demonstrating its capability to compete on a global scale in attracting financial services and investment.

The remarkable growth in ADGM’s asset management sector in 2023 is a clear indication of its evolving landscape and strategic importance on the global financial stage. With a robust increase in AUM, the arrival of key global and regional players, and a growing workforce, ADGM is well-positioned for continued success and expansion, contributing significantly to the broader economic goals of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.