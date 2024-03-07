ADGM Unveils Whistleblowing Framework to Bolster Transparency and Market Integrity

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the United Arab Emirates capital's International Financial Centre, today announced a significant stride in enhancing corporate governance with the publication of a Consultation Paper on a proposed whistleblowing framework. This initiative aims to fortify transparency, accountability, and market integrity within the region, underscoring ADGM's commitment to upholding the highest global standards of business practice. The new framework is set to complement ADGM's existing regulatory structures and builds upon its Guiding Principles on Whistleblowing published in December 2022.

Framework Overview and Objectives

The proposed whistleblowing framework is a testament to ADGM's dedication to creating a progressive business environment that supports a culture of openness and confidence. It outlines a comprehensive approach for the recognition and protection of good faith reporting of 'protected disclosures' and those who make them. Notably, the framework makes explicit the availability of internal and external channels for reporting reasonably held suspicions of breaches of ADGM legislation or financial crime. This initiative is further supported by good governance requirements for all entities and integrated non-retaliation protections within existing employment regulations to safeguard employees against retaliation for speaking up.

Implementation Requirements for Entities

Entities operating within ADGM are required to establish whistleblowing arrangements that are proportionate to the scale and complexity of their operations. This ensures an effective mechanism for whistleblowing, catering to the unique needs of each entity while aligning with ADGM's overarching objectives of market integrity and transparency. The framework stipulates additional requirements for companies of a certain size or those carrying additional financial crime risks, reflecting the nuanced approach ADGM is taking to cater to the diverse landscape of firms within its jurisdiction.

The introduction of the whistleblowing framework is anticipated to significantly enhance the operational standards of ADGM market participants. By fostering an environment where individuals can confidently report misconduct without fear of retaliation, ADGM is setting a precedent for financial centres around the world.