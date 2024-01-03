en English
Business

Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Adani Group Negotiates USD 400 Million Loan for Data Centre Expansion

Adani Group, in collaboration with EdgeConneX, is currently courting a consortium of global lenders for an offshore loan of around USD 400 million. The capital is earmarked for the expansion of AdaniConneX’s data centre operations within the year, with a repayment tenure of five years. The loan serves as a testament to Adani Group’s strategic plans to invest approximately USD 1.5 billion in the data centre industry over the next three years.

Data Centre Expansion

Previously in June, AdaniConneX was successful in securing USD 213 million for the construction of two data centres with a total capacity of 67MW. The current objective for AdaniConneX is to establish a network of nine data centres and reach a total capacity of one gigawatt by 2030. Presently, a data centre in Chennai with 17MW capacity is operational, while others are in the stages of construction.

Regaining Trust

In spite of facing corporate fraud accusations by Hindenburg Research in the previous year, Adani Group has effectively regained trust among investors. The group is continuing its efforts to expand its renewable energy sector, demonstrating resilience and determination.

Future Funding

The group’s renewable energy division is contemplating a fundraising initiative of at least USD 2 billion in 2024, primarily through new debt. This strategic financial move underscores Adani Group’s commitment to growing its renewable energy portfolio and fortifying its place in the global renewable energy market.

Business Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

