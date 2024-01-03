Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India’s Corporate Sector

India’s Supreme Court is on the brink of pronouncing a verdict on petitions demanding a court-supervised probe into allegations of stock market violations by the Adani Group. These serious allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud were brought to light by Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has fiercely rebutted these accusations, maintaining its innocence.

A Mixed Bag of Corporate News

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, witnessed a marginal dip in sales for December, with a 0.05% drop in units sold compared to the previous year. Domestic sales slipped by 0.92%, although exports experienced a substantial surge of 25.7%. The Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) has been slapped with a demand notice of approximately ₹116 crore for a deficit in GST payments for fiscal year 2017-18, with additional notices for interest and penalties. Coal India, the world’s largest coal producer, saw its dispatches rise by 11.36% this fiscal year, with supplies to non-regulated sectors up by a considerable 31%.

Revenue and Growth Reports

Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, reported a 17.18% increase in standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter. Yes Bank demonstrated growth with an 11.9% increase in loans and advances, and a 13.2% rise in deposits for the quarter ended December. Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second largest zinc-lead miner, reported an 8% increase in mined zinc production for the December quarter. VST Industries, a prominent cigarette manufacturer, saw a 2.9% stake sold by two entities for ₹152 crore.

Fundraising Announcements

Muthoot Finance, the largest gold financing company in India, announced plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Easy Trip Planners, an online travel company, is contemplating raising up to ₹1,000 crore through a preferential issue.