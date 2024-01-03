en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India’s Corporate Sector

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India’s Corporate Sector

India’s Supreme Court is on the brink of pronouncing a verdict on petitions demanding a court-supervised probe into allegations of stock market violations by the Adani Group. These serious allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud were brought to light by Hindenburg Research. The Adani Group has fiercely rebutted these accusations, maintaining its innocence.

A Mixed Bag of Corporate News

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, witnessed a marginal dip in sales for December, with a 0.05% drop in units sold compared to the previous year. Domestic sales slipped by 0.92%, although exports experienced a substantial surge of 25.7%. The Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) has been slapped with a demand notice of approximately ₹116 crore for a deficit in GST payments for fiscal year 2017-18, with additional notices for interest and penalties. Coal India, the world’s largest coal producer, saw its dispatches rise by 11.36% this fiscal year, with supplies to non-regulated sectors up by a considerable 31%.

Revenue and Growth Reports

Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, reported a 17.18% increase in standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter. Yes Bank demonstrated growth with an 11.9% increase in loans and advances, and a 13.2% rise in deposits for the quarter ended December. Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second largest zinc-lead miner, reported an 8% increase in mined zinc production for the December quarter. VST Industries, a prominent cigarette manufacturer, saw a 2.9% stake sold by two entities for ₹152 crore.

Fundraising Announcements

Muthoot Finance, the largest gold financing company in India, announced plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a public issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Easy Trip Planners, an online travel company, is contemplating raising up to ₹1,000 crore through a preferential issue.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers

By Geeta Pillai

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

By Rafia Tasleem

Bank Hapoalim's Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

By Hadeel Hashem

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspir ...
@Business · 50 seconds
GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspir ...
heart comment 0
Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction
Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry

By Salman Akhtar

Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry
PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

By Shivani Chauhan

PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' and 'Evil West'
Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong’s Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund

By BNN Correspondents

Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong's Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund
Latest Headlines
World News
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
44 seconds
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
55 seconds
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
1 min
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
1 min
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
2 mins
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
2 mins
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
2 mins
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
2 mins
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
2 mins
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app