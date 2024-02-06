Adam Neumann Eyes WeWork Repurchase Post Bankruptcy

Adam Neumann, the co-founder of WeWork who was expelled from the company in 2019, is now eyeing a comeback, attempting to repurchase the real estate enterprise following its bankruptcy filing in November 2023. Neumann's interest in buying WeWork and its leases out of bankruptcy or offer debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing has been apparent since December 2023. His new venture, Flow, could potentially be a key player in this pursuit.

Neumann's Pursuit of WeWork

In an intriguing twist of events, Neumann and Flow have been in talks with Third Point, a hedge fund managed by Dan Loeb, for potential financial support. This information, however, comes with a caveat. Third Point has clarified that their discussions with Neumann have been preliminary and they have not committed to any financing.

Further insights into the situation were revealed by a letter obtained by DealBook. In this letter, Neumann's counsel, Alex Spiro, disclosed that Neumann had sought up to $1 billion in financing in October 2022. This proposal was, unfortunately, declined by WeWork's then-CEO Sandeep Mathrani. Despite the initial resistance from WeWork's advisors, they later suggested Neumann could provide DIP financing.

Restructuring Efforts and Non-Disclosure Agreements

A significant point of contention in this unfolding narrative is the uncertainty over a non-disclosure agreement between WeWork and Neumann's team. While they have been exchanging markups on one, it remains unclear if such an agreement has been signed. In the midst of these developments, WeWork maintains that their current restructuring efforts are designed to ensure the company's long-term financial sustainability.

Third Point's Potential Involvement

The potential involvement of Third Point in this situation was first reported by the Financial Times. While they have not committed to any financing, their preliminary talks with Neumann indicate a potential interest. However, whether this interest will materialize into concrete financial support for Neumann's pursuit of WeWork remains to be seen.