Acuity Brands, Inc. Stock Analysis: A Close Look at the Financial Health and Market Performance
In a recent turn of events, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI), a prominent player in the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry, saw a minor dip in its share price. On January 12, 2024, the stock opened at $225.64, closing at $224.70. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s stock price has swung between $149.30 and $230.34, reflecting the inherent volatility in the stock market.
Steady Financial Performance
The company has demonstrated consistent annual sales growth of 1.76% over the last five years, with an average annual earnings per share of 4.68%. With a total of 31.05 million outstanding shares and a float of $30.73 million, Acuity Brands employs approximately 12,200 individuals. The company has reported a gross margin of 42.28%, an operating margin of 12.66%, and a pretax margin of 11.30%.
Ownership and Insider Transactions
Acuity Brands boasts insider ownership of 0.30% and institutional ownership of 103.60%. Recent insider transactions consisted of a sale of 1,900 shares by the SVP & General Counsel, and a purchase of 632 shares by a company director. In the last quarter, Acuity Brands reported earnings of $3.72 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49.
Robust Financial Health and Growth Projections
The company’s net margin stood at 8.75%, with a return on equity of 17.62%. Analysts expect earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth projection of 12.78% over the next five years. Acuity Brands’ financial health appears robust with a quick ratio of 1.85. The price to sales and price to free cash flow ratios stand at 1.78 and 13.35, respectively, indicating a healthy financial position. The diluted EPS is 11.68 and is projected to hit 15.39 in a year’s time.
Market Capitalization and Technical Analysis
The company’s market capitalization clocks in at 6.92 billion, with total sales of 3,952 M and a quarterly profit of 1,010 M. Technical analysis indicates a rise in trading volume and volatility, with the stock’s 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages at $190.87 and $170.14, respectively. These figures underline the significance of Acuity Brands in the Industrials sector and its potential for growth and development in the future.
