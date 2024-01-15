en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Acuity Brands, Inc. Stock Analysis: A Close Look at the Financial Health and Market Performance

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Acuity Brands, Inc. Stock Analysis: A Close Look at the Financial Health and Market Performance

In a recent turn of events, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI), a prominent player in the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry, saw a minor dip in its share price. On January 12, 2024, the stock opened at $225.64, closing at $224.70. Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s stock price has swung between $149.30 and $230.34, reflecting the inherent volatility in the stock market.

Steady Financial Performance

The company has demonstrated consistent annual sales growth of 1.76% over the last five years, with an average annual earnings per share of 4.68%. With a total of 31.05 million outstanding shares and a float of $30.73 million, Acuity Brands employs approximately 12,200 individuals. The company has reported a gross margin of 42.28%, an operating margin of 12.66%, and a pretax margin of 11.30%.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Acuity Brands boasts insider ownership of 0.30% and institutional ownership of 103.60%. Recent insider transactions consisted of a sale of 1,900 shares by the SVP & General Counsel, and a purchase of 632 shares by a company director. In the last quarter, Acuity Brands reported earnings of $3.72 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49.

Robust Financial Health and Growth Projections

The company’s net margin stood at 8.75%, with a return on equity of 17.62%. Analysts expect earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year and a long-term growth projection of 12.78% over the next five years. Acuity Brands’ financial health appears robust with a quick ratio of 1.85. The price to sales and price to free cash flow ratios stand at 1.78 and 13.35, respectively, indicating a healthy financial position. The diluted EPS is 11.68 and is projected to hit 15.39 in a year’s time.

Market Capitalization and Technical Analysis

The company’s market capitalization clocks in at 6.92 billion, with total sales of 3,952 M and a quarterly profit of 1,010 M. Technical analysis indicates a rise in trading volume and volatility, with the stock’s 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages at $190.87 and $170.14, respectively. These figures underline the significance of Acuity Brands in the Industrials sector and its potential for growth and development in the future.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Warrior Met Coal's Financial Performance: A Study in ROCE
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC), a prominent player in the production and export of metallurgical coal, has been under the financial microscope, with a key focus on the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) – a metric that evaluates the efficiency and profitability of a company’s capital investments. Currently, Warrior Met Coal touts an impressive ROCE
Warrior Met Coal's Financial Performance: A Study in ROCE
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals
2 mins ago
World's Five Richest Men Double Their Wealth, Oxfam Report Reveals
New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers' Union Aslef
2 mins ago
New Strikes and Overtime Ban Announced by Train Drivers' Union Aslef
Assessing Mister Car Wash, Inc.'s ROE: A Comprehensive Analysis
41 seconds ago
Assessing Mister Car Wash, Inc.'s ROE: A Comprehensive Analysis
Performance Food Group Outpaces Industry Averages with Strong ROE and Net Income Growth
48 seconds ago
Performance Food Group Outpaces Industry Averages with Strong ROE and Net Income Growth
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust in a Complex Global Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Minister Accuses Turkey of 'Nazism', Calls for Boycott
22 seconds
Israeli Minister Accuses Turkey of 'Nazism', Calls for Boycott
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
1 min
Trump's Absent Presence: Former President's Influence Felt at Davos
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
2 mins
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
2 mins
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
2 mins
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
2 mins
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
2 mins
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
2 mins
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
2 mins
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
20 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
29 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
30 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
43 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
48 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app