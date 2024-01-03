en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Actionable Trading Signals for Flexshares ESG & Climate Developed Markets Ex-US Core Index Fund

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Actionable Trading Signals for Flexshares ESG & Climate Developed Markets Ex-US Core Index Fund

Technical data for the Flexshares ESG & Climate Developed Markets Ex-US Core Index Fund (NASDAQ: FEDM) serves as a pivotal tool for savvy investors. Current analysis suggests a potential for profitable trading strategies, with actionable insights derived from the fund’s support and resistance levels.

Long Resistance Plans

For investors considering a buying position, the analysis advises a purchase near the support level of 47.19. To mitigate potential losses, a stop loss is recommended at 47.05. However, the lack of an upside target calls for patience, with investors advised to wait for an update or for the position to be stopped before proceeding with the purchase.

Moreover, the technical summary points to possible buy signals if the price of FEDM breaks above the resistance levels at 48.04 or 48.23. The corresponding upside targets stand at 48.83, with stop losses recommended at 47.9 and 48.12, respectively.

Short Resistance Plans

The analysis also anticipates shorting opportunities if FEDM tests the resistance levels of 48.04 or 48.23. For these scenarios, downside targets are set at 47.19, with stop losses at 48.18 and 48.34, respectively. These trading strategies, referred to as Long Resistance Plans for buy signals and Short Resistance Plans for short signals, offer investors a comprehensive approach to maximizing returns while minimizing risk.

The Role of Real-Time Updates

The ever-changing nature of the stock market underscores the importance of real-time data. Such updates empower investors to make informed trading decisions, and services are available that provide unlimited real-time reports for FEDM and other stocks. These services include access to fundamental charts, EPS analysis, revenue charts, dividend charts, stock charts, growth rates, PE charts, and PEG charts for FEDM, providing a holistic view of the stock’s performance.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Volatile Markets: A Technical Analysis of Amplify Emerging Markets Fintech ETF (EMFQ)

By Bijay Laxmi

Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd's Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government's Takeover Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies' Take on 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn

By Rizwan Shah

Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Su ...
@Business · 2 mins
Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Su ...
heart comment 0
Montenegro’s Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Deficit

By Rafia Tasleem

Montenegro's Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Deficit
BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%
Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline
BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%
Latest Headlines
World News
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
12 seconds
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
12 seconds
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
20 seconds
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
28 seconds
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
36 seconds
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
36 seconds
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
1 min
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
1 min
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
2 mins
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
52 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
57 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app