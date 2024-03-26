ACME Group's $3 Billion Boost to Green Ammonia, Aiming for 10M Tonnes by 2030

Gurugram-based ACME Group is setting a new precedent in the renewable energy sector with a colossal investment of at least $3 billion towards green ammonia projects in FY25. This ambitious move aims to establish a portfolio generating approximately 10 million tonnes of green ammonia or its hydrogen equivalent by 2030, marking a significant leap towards India's green energy goals.

Strategic Investments and Global Partnerships

ACME's strategic plan involves kickstarting major projects in Odisha and Oman, with a combined initial phase cost nearing $2.95 billion. The Odisha project, highlighted for its massive scale and investment, is poised to begin green ammonia production in 2027 with a capacity of 1.2 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA). In Oman, ACME's project, supported by a binding agreement with Norway's Yara International for an annual offtake of one lakh tonnes, underscores the international dimension of India's green ammonia aspirations.

Funding Mechanisms and Government Support

ACME's funding strategy for these gargantuan projects includes engaging private equity funds and securing a Rs 4,000 crore loan from state-owned REC Ltd for the Oman project. Additionally, the company's successful acquisition of the Indian government's green hydrogen production incentive for 92,000 tonnes a year further bolsters its financial framework, especially for the Odisha project. These financial maneuvers are indicative of ACME's robust approach to harnessing green energy potential and the government's backing of such initiatives.

India's Green Hydrogen Mission and ACME's Role

The Indian government's approval of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) sets an ambitious production target of 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) annually by 2030. ACME Group's investments and projects are in line with this mission, aiming to position India as a leader in green hydrogen and ammonia production on the global stage. The company's focus on exports, driven by international demand and India's long-term net zero goals, also highlights the need for diplomatic efforts to secure global energy contracts.

ACME Group's $3 billion investment into green ammonia projects not only aligns with India's green hydrogen mission but also sets a benchmark for the renewable energy sector globally. As the world moves towards cleaner energy solutions, ACME's initiatives underscore the potential for significant contributions towards global green energy targets and the pivotal role of strategic investments and international cooperation in achieving these goals.