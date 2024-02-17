ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. Announces Final Dissolution and $5.3 Million Distribution to Shareholders

In an era where corporate endings are as noteworthy as their beginnings, ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. announces a significant closure chapter. Garnering court approval, ACE is set to distribute $5.3 million to its shareholders, translating to approximately $0.16 per share. This final act not only marks the dissolution of the company but also underscores the end of an era. With a slated payment date of March 13, 2024, and the record date for eligibility set for March 5, 2024, shareholders stand on the brink of witnessing the final curtain call of ACE.

The Final Chapter: Dissolution and Distribution

The dissolution of ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. is not just a legal formality but a definitive end to its corporate journey. This last distribution of $5.3 million to shareholders represents the remaining cash after settling all accrued accounts payable and expenses related to the dissolution. It is a testament to the company's commitment to rectify its financial obligations before bowing out. The process leading to this point involved meticulous planning, including the identification, resolution, and barring of claims and contingent liabilities against ACE, ensuring a clean slate as it prepares for its final adieu.

Implications of the Dissolution

The implications of ACE's dissolution extend beyond its shareholders and into the broader corporate landscape. The delisting of ACE's common shares from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange, expected around March 15, 2024, signifies the end of its public trading journey. Furthermore, ACE will cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws, marking its complete exit from the public corporate sphere. This move not only signifies the end for ACE but also serves as a reflective moment for the industry, pondering the dynamics of corporate lifecycles and the inevitability of closure that businesses may face.

A Look at the Financials

ACE's dissolution narrative is also a financial tale. After addressing all claims and contingent liabilities, ACE's treasure chest was left with approximately $6.0 million in cash. The final distribution, deemed an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes, represents a significant portion of this residual cash, earmarked for its shareholders. This financial closure not only underscores the tangible outcomes of the dissolution process but also highlights the fiscal responsibilities corporations must undertake as they conclude their operations, ensuring stakeholders are considered until the very end.

As ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. prepares for its final distribution and dissolution, this chapter in corporate history closes with a blend of solemnity and fulfillment. The company's journey, culminating in a responsible and orderly wind-up, reflects the intricate dance of financial management, legal obligations, and corporate governance. Shareholders, witnessing the final act, are reminded of the transient nature of corporate entities and the enduring significance of prudent financial and operational closure. The story of ACE, from inception to dissolution, encapsulates the lifecycle of a corporation, leaving a blueprint for others to ponder and perhaps, follow.