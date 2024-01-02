en English
Business

Accolade Inc Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation: A Detailed Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Accolade Inc, an influential titan in the Healthcare sector, experienced a noteworthy change in its stock price during the trading session on December 29, 2024. The stock opened at $12.84, marking a 6.54% drop from the previous session. Throughout the trading day, the stock price fluctuated between $11.97 and $12.92, eventually closing slightly above the opening price at $12.85. Accolade’s stock showcased a dynamic range of $6.33 to $17.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Over the last five years, Accolade’s annual sales witnessed a robust surge of 38.17%, coupled with an impressive average yearly earnings per share growth of 75.78%. The company boasts a substantial market capitalization of approximately $915.52 million, with 76,232K outstanding shares. Backed by a workforce of 2370 employees, Accolade’s financial performance indicators reveal a gross margin of 32.74%, an operating margin of -42.83%, and a pretax margin of -127.57%.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

Insider ownership stands strong at 10.10%, while institutional ownership commands an even more prominent 75.51% share. Recent insider transactions include sales by the EVP General Counsel and CEO at prices ranging between $10.76 and $10.89. The company’s last quarterly report unveiled an EPS of -$0.43, surpassing the -$0.54 consensus estimate.

Financial Ratios and Analyst Projections

Accolade’s stock quick ratio stands at 3.04, the price to sales ratio at 2.41, and the diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is -1.94. Financial analysts project a long-term EPS decline of -0.90% over the next five years. Resistance and support levels have been identified at $12.63/$13.25/$13.58 and $11.68/$11.35/$10.73, respectively.

Upcoming Investor Conferences and Analyst Ratings

Accolade, a provider of personalized healthcare services, announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 11 and the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on January 18. Needham maintains a Buy rating and $17 price target on Accolade, naming the stock as its Digital Health top pick for 2024. Accolade is anticipated to accelerate its revenue growth, building upon a robust demand environment for care navigation services. Accolade’s offerings of virtual primary care, mental health, and expert medical opinion consistently receive consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

