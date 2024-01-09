Access Holdings and FBNH Join UBA in Trillionaire Club on Nigerian Exchange

On Tuesday, Access Holdings Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) joined the United Bank for Africa (UBA) in the trillionaire club of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, each surpassing a market capitalization of N1 trillion. This milestone sets a new precedent for financial institutions in Nigeria, marking them as the second and third establishments to reach this landmark within two days.

UBA Sets the Pace

The UBA had set a high bar on Monday when it first hit the N1 trillion market cap. The bank’s market cap has since grown to N1.114 trillion, thanks to its unwavering market confidence and stellar performance in 2023. UBA’s share price value stood out, hitting N29.90 per share, marking a remarkable increase from the N7.60 per share recorded at the beginning of 2023. The bank also showcased a substantial increase in shareholders’ funds to N1.778 trillion in September 2023, up from N922.1 billion in December 2022.

Access Holdings and FBNH Follow Suit

Following in UBA’s footsteps, AccessCorp and FBNH experienced significant gains that pushed their market caps to N1.055 trillion and N1.026 trillion, respectively. FBNH had previously crossed the N1 trillion threshold in December but had fallen below it in subsequent trading sessions. However, this time around, its performance and the growing interest in its shares have solidified its position.

A Notable Development in Nigerian Banking Sector

This development means all tier-1 banks in Nigeria now boast a market capitalization exceeding N1 trillion. The news comes on the heels of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s announcement of a recapitalization exercise intended to support a $1 trillion economy, a target set by President Bola Tinubu. As the capital market plays a crucial role in the Nigerian economy, it is being closely observed by seasoned journalists and financial analysts.