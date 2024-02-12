Access Bank Names Roosevelt Ogbonna as New Managing Director/CEO

In a significant development that underscores the resilience of Nigeria's banking sector, Access Bank Plc has named Roosevelt Ogbonna as its new Managing Director/CEO, effective May 2022. The appointment comes in the wake of the tragic demise of the former group managing director, Herbert Wigwe, in a helicopter crash.

A Seasoned Banker Steps Up

Ogbonna, a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience, has been a pivotal force in Access Bank's leadership. Prior to his current role, he served as the Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director, demonstrating a consistent commitment to the bank's mission and values.

His impressive academic background includes a Master's degree in Business Administration from IMD Business School, Switzerland, and a Master's degree in International Corporate & Commercial Law from King's College, London. These qualifications, coupled with his extensive experience, have equipped Ogbonna with a unique perspective on the complexities of the banking industry.

Focus on Innovation and Strategic Growth

Throughout his career, Ogbonna has been a champion of innovation and strategic growth. His focus on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and streamline operations has been instrumental in shaping Access Bank's trajectory.

Under his leadership, the bank has made significant strides in digital transformation, positioning itself as a leader in the Nigerian banking sector. His appointment as CEO is seen as a testament to his ability to drive growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Stakeholders Express Confidence

Stakeholders have expressed confidence in Ogbonna's ability to lead Access Bank through its next phase of growth. His deep understanding of the bank's operations, coupled with his vision for the future, has inspired trust and optimism among employees, customers, and investors.

As the bank prepares to officially notify regulators and convene a meeting to discuss the next steps, the possibility of appointing an interim replacement is also being considered. However, with Ogbonna at the helm, Access Bank is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation.

In the words of a senior executive at Access Bank, "Roosevelt's appointment is not just a replacement; it's a testament to our commitment to continuity and progress. His leadership style, coupled with his deep understanding of the banking sector, makes him the ideal candidate to steer Access Bank towards greater heights."

As Access Bank embarks on this new chapter, it is clear that the bank's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth remains unwavering. With Roosevelt Ogbonna at the helm, the bank is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the Nigerian banking sector.

The Board of Directors, employees, and customers of Access Bank look forward to the exciting journey ahead under Ogbonna's leadership.