Access Bank Launches 901.ng for Offline Banking, Aiming for 95% Financial Inclusion by 2024

Access Bank Plc has officially unveiled its innovative offline banking platform, 901.ng, during a launch event in Lagos, marking a significant step towards enhancing financial inclusion across Nigeria. In collaboration with RemitPlus, this initiative seeks to provide a seamless banking experience to customers, regardless of their internet connectivity status, aligning with the Central Bank of Nigeria's ambitious goal to achieve 95% financial inclusion by 2024.

Breaking Digital Barriers

Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, highlighted the importance of the new platform in today's digital age where connectivity issues still pose significant challenges for millions. The 901.ng platform is designed to empower customers to conduct their banking transactions securely and conveniently, anytime and anywhere, even in offline environments. This move underscores Access Bank's commitment to leveraging technology to improve banking experiences for all its customers.

Innovation at the Forefront

Njideka Esomeju, Group Head of Consumer Banking at Access Bank, reiterated the bank's dedication to innovation by setting new standards in accessibility and security within the banking industry. The introduction of 901.ng serves as a testament to this commitment, aiming to redefine convenience for its customers. Additionally, Oluremi Tinuolu Gabriel, Head of Digital Channels at Access Bank, emphasized the uniqueness of 901.ng as a pioneering product in the region to enhance customer experience significantly.

Partnership for Progress

Emeka Madu, CEO of RemitPlus, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Access Bank, acknowledging the bank's role as an innovator with a vast customer base. This collaboration is geared towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring wider access to financial services, especially for those in remote or underserved areas. The launch of 901.ng is a critical step towards achieving the Central Bank of Nigeria's target of 95% financial inclusion by 2024, promising a future where everyone can manage their finances confidently, irrespective of internet availability.

As this initiative takes root, the implications for Nigeria's financial landscape are profound. By democratizing access to banking services, Access Bank and RemitPlus are not just enhancing convenience; they are empowering individuals and communities, fostering economic inclusivity and growth. This visionary approach may well set the standard for financial institutions globally, as the world moves towards a more inclusive financial ecosystem.