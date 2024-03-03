Access Bank and Qatar Airways Unveil Discount Deal, Boosting Africa's Air Travel Accessibility

In an innovative move to enhance air travel affordability across Africa, Access Bank and Qatar Airways have announced a strategic partnership, offering discounts on flight bookings for Access Bank customers. This collaboration aims to tackle financial barriers to air travel, a growing concern amidst currency depreciation challenges.

The alliance between Access Bank and Qatar Airways introduces a 12 percent discount on both business and economy class tickets. This exclusive offer is available to Access Bank customers who book their flights online using their USD debit cards on Qatar Airways' website, from February 14 through March 31, 2024. Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways Vice President for Africa, emphasized the importance of partnerships in transforming travel within the continent, especially in underserved markets like Africa.

Commitment to Customer Experience

Iyabo Soji Okusanya, Access Bank's Executive Director for Corporate and Investment Banking, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership, highlighting its alignment with the bank's commitment to enhancing customer experience. By offering exclusive discounts on Qatar Airways flights, Access Bank aims to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for its customers, reinforcing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The initiative comes at a time when the depreciating naira against the US dollar has significantly increased airfares on international routes from Nigeria. In response to the rising costs, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has set up a committee to investigate the high airfares charged by foreign airlines.

This partnership between Access Bank and Qatar Airways represents a timely intervention to ease the financial burden on African travelers, encouraging more people to explore the world despite economic challenges.