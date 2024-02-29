Accel Entertainment Hits Record Revenue in 2023, Outperforms Market Expectations

Accel Entertainment, a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States, has announced record-breaking financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. Demonstrating a significant year-over-year increase, the company's total revenue surged to $1.2 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of $181 million. This performance not only underscores Accel's robust growth trajectory but also highlights its resilience and strategic expansion in a competitive market.

Strategic Growth and Operational Highlights

Throughout 2023, Accel Entertainment's revenue growth was primarily driven by the strategic acquisition of Century, which added new locations to its portfolio, and a 3% same-store sales growth in Illinois. The company also witnessed expansion in developing markets, attributing its success to the addition of new locations, the attraction of new players, and an enhancement of its gaming offerings. Accel's targeted growth strategies and its focus on providing high-quality gaming experiences have significantly contributed to its record-setting performance.

Financial Performance and Share Repurchase Program

Accel Entertainment reported a substantial increase in its financial metrics for the fourth quarter, with revenue reaching $297 million and adjusted EBITDA hitting $45 million. The company's diligent financial management and strategic capital allocation have been pivotal in achieving these results. Additionally, Accel has made considerable progress in its $200 million share repurchase program, having repurchased 1.4 million shares at an average price of $10.31 per share. This move reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders and its confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the business.

Future Outlook and Growth Opportunities

Looking ahead, Accel Entertainment remains optimistic about its growth potential and is actively exploring opportunities for expansion across the country. With a strong balance sheet, a locally focused business model, and a history of consistent growth, Accel is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities in the gaming market. The company's strategic focus on providing turnkey, full-service local gaming solutions continues to drive its success, offering a platform for sustained growth and value creation for investors.

In summary, Accel Entertainment's record-setting performance in 2023 is a testament to the company's strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to shareholder value. As Accel continues to explore new opportunities and expand its footprint, it stands as a prominent player in the gaming industry, poised for further success in the years to come.