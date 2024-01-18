Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc: A Study in Resilience Amid Market Fluctuations

In a fluctuating market scenario, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) saw a minor dip of -1.65% to $62.59 at the opening of the stock market on Wednesday. However, the stock made a swift recovery to close at $63.64, demonstrating the company's resilience. Over the past year, the price of ASO's stock has seen a dynamic range between $42.83 and $69.02, keeping investors on their toes.

Advertisment

Steady Growth Amidst Market Fluctuations

Despite the market's unpredictability, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has managed to maintain a steady sales growth of 6.23% over the past five years. This growth is reflected in a significant increase in Earnings Per Share (EPS) by 63.19%. However, the EPS has seen a slight decrease of -8.40% this year, a trend that investors and market analysts will be watching closely.

Market Capitalization and Insider Trading

Advertisment

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc boasts a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, indicating robust financial health. With shares outstanding amounting to $76.71 million and a float of $72.94 million, the company's stock market presence is significant. The stock's 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages stand at $56.46 and $54.49 respectively, suggesting steady performance. Insider and institutional ownerships are 1.63% and 101.12%, with recent insider trading occurring in January and November.

Financial Ratios and Projections

The last quarterly report indicated an EPS of $1.38, slightly lower than the expected $1.59. However, analysts are optimistic, projecting an EPS of 1.41 for the current fiscal year and an increase of 14.00% over the next five years. Key financial ratios reveal a Quick Ratio of 0.34, a PE Ratio of $9.66, a price to sales ratio of 0.76, and a price to free cash flow of 12.78. The company's Diluted EPS is 6.48, with expectations to reach 2.29 in the next quarter and 7.56 in one year.

Despite the recent dip, ASO's volume over the last 5 days has been lower compared to the same period last year, and its volatility has decreased over the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. This shows a trend towards stability in trading volumes and price fluctuations in the market. With the company's track record of steady growth and strong performance, investors and market analysts alike will be watching Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc closely in the coming months.