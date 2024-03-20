Absa Bank Kenya Plc Reports Strong Financial Performance with 12% Increase in Net Profit

Absa Bank Kenya Plc has announced impressive financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, with a notable 12% increase in net profit, reaching KSh 16.4 billion. The bank's pre-tax profit also surged by 13% to KSh 22.3 billion, accompanied by a substantial 19% growth in revenues, totaling KSh 54.6 billion. These results underscore the success of Absa Bank Kenya's ambitious five-year strategy and its commitment to sustainable growth.

Analyzing the Balance Sheet

Absa Bank Kenya's investor briefing reveals a robust balance sheet, with two-thirds of its assets denominated in local currency, mitigating exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. The bank witnessed significant growth in customer loans and advances, rising by 18% to KSh 336 billion, and customer deposits increased by 19% to KSh 363 billion. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the bank maintained a strong return on equity at 23.7%, albeit with a 43% increase in impairments, totaling KSh 9.2 billion.

Insights from the Income Statement

The bank's income statement reflects a positive trend, with interest income from loans and advances to customers increasing substantially from KSh 30.6 billion to KSh 44.3 billion. Although interest income from Government Securities remained stable, Absa Group's total interest income surged by 33.1% to KSh 54.3 billion. Notably, the bank directed over KSh 22 billion towards sustainability-linked loans, supporting projects in renewable energy, green construction, and climate-smart agriculture.

Dividends and Future Outlook

Absa Bank Kenya's board of directors has proposed a final dividend payout of KSh 1.35 per ordinary share, totaling KSh 7.3 billion, in addition to the KSh 0.20 billion paid out earlier in October 2023. The bank remains optimistic about its future prospects, emphasizing its strong balance sheet and capital position to support continued investments in customer-centric initiatives. With a commitment to navigating external challenges while empowering customers and stakeholders, Absa Bank Kenya is poised for sustained growth and value creation in the years ahead.