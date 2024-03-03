ABK and IDRAK Empower Future Leaders with 'Stepping into Supervisory Roles' Panel

In a strategic move to foster leadership and professional growth, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) partnered with IDRAK, launching a leadership program aimed at high-performing employees from Kuwait Petroleum Company (KPC). The initiative, featuring a dynamic panel discussion at the ABK headquarters, marked a significant step in ABK's commitment to employee development and knowledge sharing.

Panel Insights and Leadership Perspectives

The panel, comprising ABK's leadership and moderated by Professor Youssef Jammal, provided a rich dialogue on the nuances of stepping into supervisory roles. Yasmine Salamah, Omar Alabduljader, and Khalil AlQattan shared their experiences and strategies for effective leadership, covering critical aspects such as team management, setting expectations, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Their insights offered attendees a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in leadership transitions.

ABK's Commitment to Professional Development

Underlining the importance of such developmental initiatives, Afrah AlArbash, General Manager of Human Resources at ABK, emphasized the bank's dedication to building platforms for aspiring leaders. The event highlighted ABK's proactive approach to equipping its employees with the necessary skills for successful leadership roles. Attendees benefited from an interactive Q&A session, fostering direct engagement with the panelists and facilitating a rich exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Encouraging Future Leadership

The collaboration between ABK and IDRAK, culminating in this event, reflects both organizations' commitment to nurturing future leadership. Through initiatives like 'Stepping into Supervisory Roles,' ABK aims to empower its employees, providing opportunities for growth and development. The panel discussion not only served as a learning platform but also as a networking opportunity, enabling participants to connect and share insights, furthering their professional development.

ABK's initiative demonstrates the bank's ongoing dedication to fostering a culture of leadership and excellence, showcasing its role as a catalyst for professional growth and development within the community. By investing in such programs, ABK reinforces its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders, ensuring a legacy of skilled and knowledgeable professionals ready to take on supervisory roles.