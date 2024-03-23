Abia Governor Otti Aims for Higher IGR, Ends Ex-Officials' Pensions to Cut Costs

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has made a significant move towards enhancing the state's fiscal health by focusing on increasing its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and ending the pension scheme for former governors and their deputies. This initiative was highlighted during a special presentation at the Government House in Umuahia, where Otti underscored the imperative of spiking the state's IGR to alleviate reliance on loans for the 2024 budget and marking an end to what he termed "blood tonic politics."

Strategic Shift Towards Self-Sufficiency

In a bold step to reform the state's financial management, Otti has called upon government ministries, departments, and agencies to devise a robust strategy that would elevate the state's IGR, aiming to reduce the over N400 billion loan initially projected for the 2024 fiscal year. By fostering an environment where the state's revenue generation mechanisms are enhanced, Otti envisions a scenario where dependency on external borrowing is minimized, thereby promoting fiscal viability and sustainability.

Repealing Unsustainable Pensions

Moreover, Otti's administration has taken a critical stance against the pension law for ex-governors and their deputies, deeming it a misallocation of the state's scarce resources. By repealing this law, the governor aims to redirect funds towards more pressing state needs, asserting that politics should not be treated as a business and emphasizing the necessity for public servants to make sacrifices for the greater good of Abia State. This move is part of a broader agenda to reduce governance costs and ensure that public funds are utilized in a manner that brings tangible benefits to the citizens of Abia.

Call for Collective Action

Finance Commissioner Mike Akpara echoed the governor's sentiments, stressing the need for a paradigm shift in revenue generation strategies to alleviate the state's debt burden. He assured that while the government is poised to increase IGR, it will not resort to undue taxation but will ensure that all levies are justified by the services provided to the public. This approach calls for a collaborative effort among all stakeholders to cultivate a culture of accountability and efficiency, thereby paving the way for a more prosperous and self-reliant Abia State.

The initiatives undertaken by Governor Otti and his administration signify a new era of governance in Abia State, marked by fiscal prudence, accountability, and a commitment to the welfare of its citizens. As the state embarks on this journey towards financial autonomy and improved public service, the implications of these reforms are expected to resonate beyond the immediate fiscal landscape, potentially setting a precedent for responsible governance across Nigeria.