Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values

On January 15, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (ASLIT) revealed the net asset values (NAVs) for its shares as of the close of business on January 12, 2024. The financial update, communicated by ASLIT’s Secretary, Aberforth Partners LLP, painted a detailed picture of the NAVs across different share categories.

Breakdown of Net Asset Values

The Ordinary Share NAV, excluding current year revenue, was pegged at 75.50 pence. When accounting for the current year revenue, the figure rose slightly to 78.60 pence. This difference gives an impression of the impact of the current year’s revenue on the overall value of each Ordinary Share.

Zero Dividend Preference Shares NAV

For investors holding Zero Dividend Preference Shares, the NAV was presented in two forms. Calculated in line with the AIC Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP), the NAV on an accounts basis was 125.17 pence. However, when calculated on an Articles basis, the NAV edged higher to 125.22 pence. This marginal increase sheds light on the subtle difference between the two calculation methods.

The Role of Aberforth Partners LLP

As the Secretary for ASLIT, Aberforth Partners LLP played a crucial role in facilitating the communication of this financial update. Representing Aberforth Partners LLP, Michael Campbell made the announcement on behalf of ASLIT, ensuring transparent communication between the trust and its stakeholders.