en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Announces Net Asset Values

On January 15, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (ASLIT) revealed the net asset values (NAVs) for its shares as of the close of business on January 12, 2024. The financial update, communicated by ASLIT’s Secretary, Aberforth Partners LLP, painted a detailed picture of the NAVs across different share categories.

Breakdown of Net Asset Values

The Ordinary Share NAV, excluding current year revenue, was pegged at 75.50 pence. When accounting for the current year revenue, the figure rose slightly to 78.60 pence. This difference gives an impression of the impact of the current year’s revenue on the overall value of each Ordinary Share.

Zero Dividend Preference Shares NAV

For investors holding Zero Dividend Preference Shares, the NAV was presented in two forms. Calculated in line with the AIC Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP), the NAV on an accounts basis was 125.17 pence. However, when calculated on an Articles basis, the NAV edged higher to 125.22 pence. This marginal increase sheds light on the subtle difference between the two calculation methods.

The Role of Aberforth Partners LLP

As the Secretary for ASLIT, Aberforth Partners LLP played a crucial role in facilitating the communication of this financial update. Representing Aberforth Partners LLP, Michael Campbell made the announcement on behalf of ASLIT, ensuring transparent communication between the trust and its stakeholders.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
In a move that brings good tidings to game enthusiasts and shoppers alike, Woolworths has announced a 10% discount on a variety of gift cards, including the much-sought-after Nintendo eShop cards. The sale will run from January 17th to January 23rd, marking a week of lucrative shopping for those eyeing purchases on the eShop. Finding
Woolworths Gifts Gamers with 10% Discount on Nintendo eShop Cards
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
1 min ago
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
1 min ago
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
39 seconds ago
Digitalization Spells Decline for India's Greeting Card Industry
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
53 seconds ago
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
1 min ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Latest Headlines
World News
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
16 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
30 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
37 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
39 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
40 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
54 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
1 min
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
1 min
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app