AbbVie's Acquisition of ImmunoGen: A Narrow Spread Signals Investor Confidence

AbbVie Inc. is poised to complete its acquisition of ImmunoGen, Inc., with the finalization anticipated on February 12. Shares of IMGN are currently trading at $31.23, a mere $0.03 shy of the deal's closing price of $31.26. This narrow spread, coupled with the HSR waiting period's expiration, signals a palpable investor confidence in the deal's successful closure.

A Narrow Spread and a Looming Decision

The question now looms for investors: should they sell their shares immediately or hold them until the deal's closure? The slim spread and the impact of trading costs on potential gains make this a pressing consideration. Previous analyses predicted the deal's closure, and the current situation suggests an annualized closing yield exceeding 26% from those earlier forecasts.

A Tale of Returns and Risks

Comparing this potential yield against the short-term U.S. treasury rate reveals a stark contrast. However, transaction costs and the time for funds to settle post-closure are factors that cannot be ignored. With all regulatory approvals secured and a substantial break fee serving as a deterrent to the deal's collapse, the likelihood of the acquisition not closing is considered negligible.

A Strategic Move in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

This merger represents a significant event for both companies within the biopharmaceutical industry. AbbVie's strategic move to acquire ImmunoGen will result in the latter becoming a subsidiary of the former, pending antitrust regulatory approval. The anticipated finalization date is around February 12, 2024.

Given the current scenario, the decision to sell ImmunoGen shares at the prevailing price appears prudent. However, staying vigilant is advised, as the deal may still present attractive opportunities in the near future.