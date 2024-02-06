Abacus Life CEO Jay Jackson Offers Fresh Perspective on Life Insurance Market

Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life, Inc., a pioneering buyer of life insurance policies and alternative asset manager, recently appeared on the Wealthion Podcast, shedding light on the life insurance market's often overlooked aspects. During the interview, he challenged the common view of life insurance and emphasized its potential as a valuable asset in financial planning and asset management.

Debunking Misconceptions about Life Insurance

According to Jackson, life insurance policies are not merely a burden akin to credit card debt. Instead, they are valuable assets that accrue in value over time. He debunked common misconceptions about life insurance, underscoring the importance of understanding the true value of these policies. His remarks aim to challenge the stark statistic that 90% of life insurance policies lapse due to a lack of understanding of their potential market value.

Abacus Life's Innovative Approach to the Life Insurance Market

Abacus Life, trading on Nasdaq as ABL, is renowned for its innovative approach to the life insurance market. Through its subsidiaries, ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Growth and Income Funds, the company has redefined the life insurance market. Since 2004, Abacus Life has acquired over $4.6 billion in face value of policies, assisting thousands of clients in realizing their policies' true value.

Abacus Life's Commitment to Compliance and Privacy

Operating in 49 states, Abacus Life works with a large team, numerous institutional partners, and a broad advisor network. The company prioritizes compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and privacy laws, ensuring the protection of personal information. It has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as an accredited business, further attesting to its commitment to ethical business practices.

Jackson's appearance on the Wealthion Podcast underscores the need for policyholders to leverage their life insurance policies for financial benefit, instead of letting them lapse. His insights into the evolving financial planning landscape and the impact of lifespan data on financial services provide a fresh perspective on the 13 trillion life insurance market.