Aamra Networks Limited Secures Regulatory Approval for Rights Share Issuance to Boost Financial Structure and Technological Infrastructure

In a strategic move to bolster its financial structure and technological infrastructure, Aamra Networks Limited, a cornerstone in Bangladesh's internet service provision, has secured regulatory nod from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to amplify its capital through a significant rights share issuance. The company is set to raise a hefty sum of nearly Tk 930 million (93 crores), a move poised to further entrench its position as a leader in the ISP sector. This financial infusion is earmarked for a trio of critical areas: paying down existing bank loans, upgrading the network systems to cutting-edge standards, and expanding the network’s reach to untapped locales.

A Leap Towards Technological Advancement

The rights share issuance plan outlines the release of over 30.99 million rights shares, priced at Tk 30 each, incorporating a premium of Tk 20 above the par value. This pricing strategy not only reflects the intrinsic value Aamra Networks has cultivated over years of service excellence but also offers an attractive proposition to the existing shareholders, who are afforded the opportunity to partake in the company's growth journey by subscribing to one new share for every two shares they currently hold. Behind the scenes of this strategic financial maneuver is UCB Investment, steering the ship as the issue manager, ensuring a seamless process for capital elevation.

Financial Trajectory and Operational Milestones

Aamra Networks is not just another ISP in the densely populated market of Bangladesh. With a year-on-year profit growth of 6%, the company has consistently demonstrated its prowess in not only navigating but also thriving in the competitive landscape of internet service provision. As of June 30, the company boasted a net asset value of Tk 38.11 per share, with earnings per share standing at Tk 3.64 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. This financial robustness is a testament to Aamra's operational efficiency and its unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art IT, ISP, IOT, and ITES solutions to its customer base.

The Road Ahead

The capital raised from this rights issue will shepherd in a new era of expansion and technological upgrade for Aamra Networks. By repaying existing loans, the company aims to fortify its balance sheet, thus enhancing its financial health and investor appeal. Concurrently, the investment in network system upgrades and expansion is a clear indicator of Aamra’s commitment to not just maintaining but elevating the quality of connectivity and services provided to its customers. This strategic move is expected to not only expand Aamra's market footprint but also solidify its role as a pivotal player in driving Bangladesh towards a digitally empowered future.

The approval by the BSEC to raise funds through rights shares marks a significant milestone in Aamra Networks Limited's journey. This financial endeavor, managed adeptly by UCB Investment, is set to catalyze the company's growth, enhance its technological capabilities, and reinforce its commitment to excellence in serving the nation's internet connectivity needs. As Aamra gears up to embark on this ambitious path, the rights share issuance stands as a beacon of strategic foresight, promising to usher in a new chapter of innovation and expansion for the company and its stakeholders.