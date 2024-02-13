A1 Group's Promising 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Projections

Austria's leading telecommunications company, Telekom Austria AG, also known as the A1 Group, unveiled its Q4 and full year 2023 financial results on February 13, 2024. The numbers indicate a promising growth trajectory.

A Year of Robust Growth

The A1 Group reported a 4.9% increase in total revenue for 2023, amounting to 5.24 billion Euros. This growth was driven by service revenue expansion across all markets. The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) also saw a healthy rise of 4.7%, reaching 1.90 billion Euros.

Adjusted EBITDA, however, painted an even more positive picture, with a 5.1% increase. This was primarily due to positive one-offs that offset negative foreign exchange (FX) effects and higher restructuring costs.

Strengthening Financial Position

The A1 Group's net result increased by 1.8% to 646 million Euros. The company's net debt ex leases/EBITDAaL stood at a mere 0.4x at the end of 2023, demonstrating a strong financial position.

Capital expenditure (CAPEX) saw a significant jump of 16% to 1.093 billion Euros, reflecting the company's substantial investments in spectrum. Free cash flow, however, decreased from 603 million Euros in 2022 to 354 million Euros in 2023.

Subscriber Growth and Dividend Increase

The A1 Group reported a mobile subscriber growth of 5.6% year-on-year, with revenue-generating units (RGU) increasing by 1.1% over the same period.

In light of these positive results, the company proposed a dividend increase of 13% to 0.36 Euros per share.

Looking Ahead to 2024

For the year 2024, the A1 Group expects total revenue growth of 3-4% year-on-year. The company has planned CAPEX, excluding spectrum, of 800 million Euros.

The A1 Group's 2023 financial results and projections for 2024 indicate a company that is not only growing but also strengthening its financial position. With a focus on investing in spectrum and a commitment to increasing shareholder value, the A1 Group appears poised for continued success in the coming year.

As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, the A1 Group's story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of technology and the importance of strategic investment in a rapidly evolving landscape.

