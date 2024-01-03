A Year of Changes: High CEO Turnover in FTSE 100 Companies

In the financial world, 2023 will be remembered as a year marked by a wave of change in company leadership. The FTSE 100, a stock index representing the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange, witnessed an unusually high number of CEO turnovers, with 19 chief executives being replaced. This figure comfortably surpasses the annual average of 13 changes since the turn of the century, though it falls short of the record 22 departures set in 2020.

Contrasting Worlds of Finance and Football

Interestingly, the high turnover rate in the upper echelons of FTSE 100 companies finds a parallel in the even more volatile world of football league management. The same period saw 60 out of the 92 clubs parting ways with their managers, with the average tenure being a mere 1.5 years. Russ Mould, an investment director, astutely observed that despite the high turnover and a less than stellar stock market performance, company boards demonstrated far greater patience than their counterparts in the football industry.

Major Players in Flux

Several major companies, including Vodafone, Rolls Royce, British American Tobacco, NatWest, BP, and Unilever, saw shifts at the helm. Noteworthy figures such as Nick Read, Warren East, Jack Bowles, Alison Rose, and Bernard Looney found themselves in new roles, reshaping the landscape of the FTSE 100 leadership.

Looking Ahead

Peering into 2024, seven CEO changes have already been announced, suggesting the possibility of continued high turnover in FTSE 100 leadership. The average tenure of a FTSE 100 CEO now stands at 65 months, shy of five and a half years, with a mere 18 having served for more than a decade, and a rare group of three exceeding 20 years. Ian Page of Dechra Pharmaceuticals will soon exit this exclusive club, with the impending acquisition of the company by EQT. Meanwhile, John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate Corp, has shared promising news about the company’s robust start to 2024, including the successful completion of an oversubscribed financing round.