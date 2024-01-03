en English
Finance

A Twist in Litigation: Plaintiff Sues Lawyer and Legal Funder Over Unexpected Charges

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
A Twist in Litigation: Plaintiff Sues Lawyer and Legal Funder Over Unexpected Charges

Every passing day, the litigation landscape grows more complex, with various forms of funding complicating the road to justice. A case in point is personal injury plaintiff Sean Murtaugh, who finds himself entangled in a legal battle not just with a past employer, but also with his own lawyer and a consumer legal funder. The crux of the matter? A sizeable bill for litigation financial backing that Murtaugh asserts he never consented to.

The Legal Quagmire

In 2018, Murtaugh suffered a workplace accident and took his employer to court. To navigate the financial strain, he secured support from Jordan Litigation Funding. But upon settling his lawsuit for $475,000, he found a perplexing detail: his lawyer, Robert Goggin, had charged him interest on over $81,000 borrowed from Jordan to cover legal costs, a sum that had ballooned to nearly $137,000.

Murtaugh admits to receiving six months of funding for personal expenses while unemployed, a standard practice in consumer legal funding. However, he contests that he did not sign off on the additional funding meant to cover litigation costs.

The Dilemma of Legal Funding

This case throws a spotlight on the blurred lines that often exist in the realm of litigation finance. Consumer legal funding, which Murtaugh availed, is fundamentally different from litigation finance. The former assists plaintiffs with personal expenses during a case and is typically paid out of settlements. In contrast, litigation finance is designed to support the costs of litigation and is usually repaid from the lawyer’s contingency fee.

A Call for Regulation

The Murtaugh case underscores the pressing need for clear regulation in this industry. This is to prevent confusion over the utilization of funds and responsibilities attached to them. Regulatory measures have been enacted in states like Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont, barring consumer legal funding from being used for litigation costs. Surprisingly, no such law exists in Pennsylvania, where Murtaugh has filed his case. This glaring omission leaves room for misinterpretation and misuse and calls for urgent attention.

As the legal industry continues to evolve, it is crucial to ensure that all players are protected. This includes plaintiffs like Murtaugh, who, even after settling a lawsuit, find themselves mired in legal and financial complications. The need for transparent and ethical practices in litigation financing has never been more critical, and it is time for regulators to step up and address this issue.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

There are no comments yet.
