en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

A New Era in Indian Automotive, Finance, E-commerce, and Real Estate

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
A New Era in Indian Automotive, Finance, E-commerce, and Real Estate

The Indian automotive landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift towards electric mobility. Major players, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), are gearing up to launch a series of electric SUVs, set to rival international brands like Tesla. Their strategy is not limited to a single market segment. Instead, it spans across various price points, aiming to appeal to a broad consumer base.

EV Platform Showdown: Tata Avinya Vs Mahindra INGLO

Both Tata Motors and M&M are building their electric vehicles (EVs) on robust platforms. Tata’s Avinya platform is purpose-built for EVs, focusing on performance, safety, and technology. Similarly, M&M’s INGLO platform, designed for next-generation EVs, emphasizes the same areas, ensuring both platforms are future-proof.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Gears Up for 2024

Mahindra’s XUV400 EV, set for a significant upgrade in early 2024, is expected to boast dual 10.25-inch screens, new trims, high-end interior features, minimalistic design tweaks, and power-packed batteries. The mechanical stability remains unchanged, and it aims to compete fiercely with the Tata Nexon EV, possibly involving a price adjustment.

Shifting Financial Landscape

In financial news, Uday Kotak, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has advised large corporates to transition from bank financing to capital markets. This shift comes as more savers are morphing into investors, which could impact the banks’ deposit bases and cost of funds. Meanwhile, Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has urged investors to moderate their expectations for 2024, following the remarkable asset class performances in 2023.

Meesho’s E-commerce Triumph and MICL’s Bollywood Connection

In the e-commerce domain, Meesho reported a significant reduction in losses and a 77% increase in revenue for FY23, indicating successful monetization strategies and increased customer transactions. In real estate, Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) announced a redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, which includes Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s building. The project is expected to generate a topline revenue of Rs 500 crore.

As we usher in the new year, the financial market outlook remains optimistic. Predictions point towards continued bullish momentum for the Nifty in the January series, following an 8.17% rally during the December expiry and high rollover percentages. The coming year promises to be a pivotal one for the Indian economy, with developments in the EV sector, shifts in the financial landscape, and progress in e-commerce and real estate.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CRH to Capitalize on U.S. Infrastructure Act with Green Practices

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering the IPO Market: Tips for Profitable Trading

By Rafia Tasleem

Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

By BNN Correspondents

Wipro Files Lawsuit Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive ...
@Business · 1 min
Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive ...
heart comment 0
Boeing Issues Advisory for 737 Max Jets: A Proactive Step for Safety

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Boeing Issues Advisory for 737 Max Jets: A Proactive Step for Safety
Brisbane Tops the Chart with Australia’s Highest Petrol Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Tops the Chart with Australia's Highest Petrol Prices
Xiaomi Ventures into China’s EV Market Amid Bearish Market Sentiment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xiaomi Ventures into China's EV Market Amid Bearish Market Sentiment
Unraveling the Financial Narratives of 2023: An Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Financial Narratives of 2023: An Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services
37 seconds
Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
1 min
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
2 mins
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
2 mins
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
2 mins
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
3 mins
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
3 mins
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
3 mins
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app