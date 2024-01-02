en English
Business

A Comprehensive Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp’s Current Market Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
A Comprehensive Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp’s Current Market Performance

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE), a prominent energy company, recently reported a trading volume of 2.31 million shares, with a stock beta of 1.82. Currently, the stock price stands at $3.36, giving the company a market valuation of $2.84 billion. This figure represents a 38.69% discount from its 52-week high of $4.66, and a 13.99% increase from its 52-week low of $2.89. The 10-day average trading volume is 7.95 million shares, while the 3-month average is 9.03 million shares.

Analysts’ Take on BTE

Analysts have bestowed an ‘Overweight’ recommendation on BTE, with a mean rating of 1.55. Eight analysts recommend it as a ‘Buy’ and three as a ‘Hold’. The EPS for the current quarter is projected at $0.14. The stock has demonstrated positive performance over the past five days and a year-to-date increase of 1.23%. However, it has seen a decrease of 12.71% over the past 30 days. Short interest in the stock stands at 16.67 million shares, with a cover period of 1.94 days.

Market Expectations

Wall Street analysts have pegged a consensus price target of $7.27 for BTE, indicating a 53.78% upside from its current value. The projected low and high price targets are $6.00 and $8.25, respectively. Compared to its industry peers, Baytex Energy Corp’s stock has risen by 2.46% over the past six months, but it has a lower annual growth rate of -48.62%.

Revenue Projections and Growth

Analysts have adjusted the company’s fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates upwards. They predict a decrease in revenue for the current quarter of -70.20% but forecast an increase for the next quarter of 157.10%. Year-on-year, the company’s revenue is expected to grow by 119.10% in the current quarter and by 82.20% in the next quarter.

The company’s five-year earnings growth rate stands at 32.72%, with a forecast of a -50.17% decrease in 2024 earnings. However, a projected growth rate of 18.20% per year is expected over the next five years. The company is set to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Dividends and Shareholders

Baytex Energy Corp offers a 1.10% annual dividend yield, with a dividend of $0.04 per share. The largest stakeholders are insiders, who hold 13.26% of the shares, and institutional holders, who control 26.63% of the shares. Ninepoint Partners LP and Vanguard Group Inc are the largest institutional shareholders, owning 4.85% and 2.99% of the shares, respectively.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

