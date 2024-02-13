A Brown Company Inc. to Raise up to P1.5 Billion Through Preferred Shares Offering

A Brown Company Inc., a trailblazer in the realm of property development, is poised to raise up to P1.5 billion through a preferred shares offering, as approved by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). As of February 12, the company has embarked on selling 10 million preferred shares, with an oversubscription option for an additional 5 million shares, each priced at P100.

A Brown Company's Expansion Plans

A Brown Company Inc., a Mindanao-based developer, has set its sights on residential projects in both Mindanao and Luzon, as well as land banking efforts and general corporate purposes. The funds raised from the preferred shares offering will be instrumental in realizing these ambitious goals.

With a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, power generation, public utilities, and agribusiness, the company has already achieved record revenues of P1.1 billion and net income of P484 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Offer Period and Listing Date

The offer period for the preferred shares commenced on February 12 and is anticipated to conclude on February 16. Successful applicants can expect the shares to be listed on the PSE on February 23.

PNB Capital and Investment Corp. has been appointed as the sole issue manager, lead underwriter, and sole bookrunner for the offering.

A Brown's Recent Success and Future Developments

A Brown's recent success can be attributed to the completion of its e-beam and cold storage facility in Tanay, which is expected to contribute to earnings this year. The company's CEO has emphasized the importance of the PSE's approval for the preferred shares offering in realizing their vision of creating sustainable communities.

In summary, A Brown Company Inc. is capitalizing on its strong financial performance and diverse portfolio to raise funds for expansion, with the preferred shares offering set to bolster residential projects, land banking, and general corporate purposes. The offer period is currently underway, with the listing date slated for February 23.