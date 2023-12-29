en English
Business

60-40 Investment Portfolio Nears Record Two-Month Rally

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:26 am EST
60-40 Investment Portfolio Nears Record Two-Month Rally

The classic 60-40 investment portfolio, a mixture of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, has witnessed an extraordinary rally in the last two months. The S&P 500 is nearing a historic high, and fixed-income assets are showing impressive gains. Following a turbulent 2022, during which bonds struggled to cushion market volatility due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, both stocks and bonds have made a U-turn in the fourth quarter and into 2023.

Unprecedented Two-Month Rally

As the year draws to a close, the 60-40 portfolio is close to its most significant two-month rally since at least 1990. In the past two months, the portfolio has seen gains of 12.16%, a figure that could go even higher if there are additional gains in the last two trading days of the year.

(Read Also: JN.1 COVID Variant: Emerging Symptoms, Global Impact, and Public Health Response)

Impressive ETF Returns

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF have returned over 7% this quarter. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is on track for its best quarterly performance, and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF could have its best quarter since 2008. During the same period, the S&P 500 has also risen by 14.35%.

(Read Also: Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down)

Anticipations for Fed Rate Adjustments

This rally is largely attributed to investor expectations that the Fed may pause or reduce interest rates as inflation shows signs of decreasing from its 2022 peak. Despite a slight drop in bond ETF shares and an increase in Treasury yields, the market remains optimistic about the performance of the traditional 60-40 mix.

As we move into 2024, the performance of the 60-40 portfolio will largely depend on whether anticipated rate cuts materialize and how economic factors evolve. For investors, this suggests a need to keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve’s moves and broader economic indicators in the new year.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

