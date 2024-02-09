3 Stocks with Strong Momentum and a Zacks Rank 1 Buying Recommendation

Three Stocks with Strong Momentum and a Zacks Rank 1 Buying Recommendation

In the ever-shifting landscape of investment opportunities, uncovering stocks with strong momentum and a favorable Zacks Rank can offer a significant advantage to savvy investors. Zacks Investment Research has identified three such companies, each boasting a Zacks Rank 1, indicating a strong buying recommendation. These stocks have also demonstrated impressive momentum, positioning them as potentially lucrative additions to a well-rounded portfolio.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): Building a Foundation for Success

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., a prominent player in the homebuilding and financial services sectors, has witnessed a steady increase in its Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings by 2.6% over the past 60 days. This upward revision in earnings estimates, coupled with the company's robust performance, has propelled its shares to a 48.2% surge in the last three months, outstripping the S&P 500's 12.7% gain during the same period.

M.D.C. Holdings has been assigned a Momentum Score of A, reflecting its impressive trajectory and potential for continued growth. As a lesser-known entity in the investment world, this stock could present an enticing opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on its strong momentum before it captures Wall Street's full attention.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): Amplifying Growth in Audio Technology

Turtle Beach Corporation, an innovator in the audio technology space, has experienced a staggering 40% increase in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings over the past 60 days. This optimistic outlook, fueled by the company's successful foray into the gaming headset market, has contributed to a 16.9% climb in its shares over the past three months.

With a Momentum Score of B, Turtle Beach Corporation has demonstrated its ability to outperform the market and deliver substantial returns to investors. As the demand for high-quality audio solutions continues to escalate, this stock could represent a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking growth in the tech sector.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): Navigating Tax Preparation with Confidence

H&R Block, Inc., a leading provider of tax preparation services, has seen a modest yet encouraging 0.5% rise in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings in the past 60 days. Moreover, the company's shares have appreciated by an impressive 28.3% over the last six months, once again outpacing the S&P 500's performance.

H&R Block has been awarded a Momentum Score of B, underscoring its potential to build upon its recent success and deliver strong returns to investors. As tax season looms, this stock could prove to be a timely and strategic addition to an investment portfolio, particularly for those seeking consistent performance in a relatively stable industry.

While these three stocks have garnered the attention of Zacks Investment Research for their strong momentum and buy rank, it is essential for investors to conduct their due diligence and assess their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. By carefully considering the unique characteristics and growth potential of each stock, investors can position themselves to capitalize on these promising opportunities and potentially reap substantial rewards in the year ahead.