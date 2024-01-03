en English
Business

2U Inc’s Significant Trading Session: A Detailed Analysis

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Education technology company, 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), underwent a significant trading session where 0.57 million shares were traded. Despite the stock price tumbling down by 6.84% to $1.09, the company’s market valuation continues to remain at $89.46 million. The current stock price signifies a stark discount from the 52-week high of $13.15 and is up by 19.27% from its 52-week low of $0.88.

Trading Dynamics

The average trading volume for a span of 10 days stands at 1.08 million shares, with a 3-month average of 2.02 million. A consensus recommendation rating of Hold and a mean rating of 2.71 have been assigned to 2U Inc by analysts. The stock’s performance has been in the red with a decrease of 16.15% over the past five days and a year-to-date downside of -11.38%. Interestingly, over a 30-day period, the stock has risen by 9.00%.

Short Interest and Price Target

Short interest in the stock is recorded at 6.92 million shares with a cover period of 2.97 days. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $2.50 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of 56.4%. The revenue forecasts for the current quarter are $280.67 million, marking a projected growth of 18.90%.

Upcoming Quarterly Earnings and Shareholdings

The company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. Insiders hold 3.21% of shares, while institutional holders own 85.59%. The top institutional shareholders at the moment are ARK Investment Management, LLC and Blackrock Inc.

Analysts’ Perspective

Higher than 23% of stocks, 2U Inc (TWOU) is ranked by analysts with an average price target of $4.32. The stock is currently trading at $1.07, a loss of -8.55% from the previous closing price. The average 12-month price target among brokers who have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42. The company operates as an online education platform, offering technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities for online degree programs and alternative credential programs.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

