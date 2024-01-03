2U Inc’s Significant Trading Session: A Detailed Analysis

Education technology company, 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), underwent a significant trading session where 0.57 million shares were traded. Despite the stock price tumbling down by 6.84% to $1.09, the company’s market valuation continues to remain at $89.46 million. The current stock price signifies a stark discount from the 52-week high of $13.15 and is up by 19.27% from its 52-week low of $0.88.

Trading Dynamics

The average trading volume for a span of 10 days stands at 1.08 million shares, with a 3-month average of 2.02 million. A consensus recommendation rating of Hold and a mean rating of 2.71 have been assigned to 2U Inc by analysts. The stock’s performance has been in the red with a decrease of 16.15% over the past five days and a year-to-date downside of -11.38%. Interestingly, over a 30-day period, the stock has risen by 9.00%.

Short Interest and Price Target

Short interest in the stock is recorded at 6.92 million shares with a cover period of 2.97 days. Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $2.50 for the stock, indicating a potential upside of 56.4%. The revenue forecasts for the current quarter are $280.67 million, marking a projected growth of 18.90%.

Upcoming Quarterly Earnings and Shareholdings

The company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. Insiders hold 3.21% of shares, while institutional holders own 85.59%. The top institutional shareholders at the moment are ARK Investment Management, LLC and Blackrock Inc.

Analysts’ Perspective

Higher than 23% of stocks, 2U Inc (TWOU) is ranked by analysts with an average price target of $4.32. The stock is currently trading at $1.07, a loss of -8.55% from the previous closing price. The average 12-month price target among brokers who have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42. The company operates as an online education platform, offering technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities for online degree programs and alternative credential programs.