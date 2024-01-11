2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time

A landmark event unfolded on the Solana network on January 10 when a Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) arbitrage bot, operated by 2Fast, secured a staggering profit of $1.8 million in a single transaction package. The bot astutely converted a mere 703 SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, worth approximately $70,000 into a massive 19,035 SOL, valued at a staggering $1.9 million. This monumental financial leap occurred within a fleeting span of 20 seconds.

Exploiting an Investor’s Misstep

Interestingly, this financial coup was set into motion by an investor’s costly error. The unfortunate investor inadvertently poured nearly $9 million into a low liquidity pool for the memecoin dogwifhat (WIF). The result was an inflated purchase of the coin at $3 per unit, a price significantly above its market value of $0.2. This misstep opened up an opportunity for back-running, a MEV strategy where bots generate profits from price movements instigated by another transaction.

Capitalizing on Market Volatility

The 2Fast bot, in response, swiftly monitored the mempool for such transactions and executed its own transactions immediately after the investor’s overpayment. This quick action allowed the bot to exploit the temporary price change and secure a substantial gain. However, 2Fast was not the sole benefactor of this incident. Other bots operating on the network also reaped profits from the ensuing market volatility.

Role of Jito Labs and Network Validators

MEV operations on Solana have been significantly streamlined by Jito Labs’ development of the Jito Block Engine. This off-chain block space auction system has enhanced the reliability of transaction execution on the network, making it an attractive platform for bot operators like 2Fast. Notably, 2Fast showed a gesture of goodwill by voluntarily tipping a hefty portion of its profit, equivalent to 890 SOL, to a network validator called Figment.

While such events spotlight the potential for considerable profits in cryptocurrency transactions, it is crucial to remember the volatile nature of these currencies and the risks involved. This report is an informative piece and does not intend to offer investment advice.