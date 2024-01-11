en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time

A landmark event unfolded on the Solana network on January 10 when a Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) arbitrage bot, operated by 2Fast, secured a staggering profit of $1.8 million in a single transaction package. The bot astutely converted a mere 703 SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, worth approximately $70,000 into a massive 19,035 SOL, valued at a staggering $1.9 million. This monumental financial leap occurred within a fleeting span of 20 seconds.

Exploiting an Investor’s Misstep

Interestingly, this financial coup was set into motion by an investor’s costly error. The unfortunate investor inadvertently poured nearly $9 million into a low liquidity pool for the memecoin dogwifhat (WIF). The result was an inflated purchase of the coin at $3 per unit, a price significantly above its market value of $0.2. This misstep opened up an opportunity for back-running, a MEV strategy where bots generate profits from price movements instigated by another transaction.

Capitalizing on Market Volatility

The 2Fast bot, in response, swiftly monitored the mempool for such transactions and executed its own transactions immediately after the investor’s overpayment. This quick action allowed the bot to exploit the temporary price change and secure a substantial gain. However, 2Fast was not the sole benefactor of this incident. Other bots operating on the network also reaped profits from the ensuing market volatility.

Role of Jito Labs and Network Validators

MEV operations on Solana have been significantly streamlined by Jito Labs’ development of the Jito Block Engine. This off-chain block space auction system has enhanced the reliability of transaction execution on the network, making it an attractive platform for bot operators like 2Fast. Notably, 2Fast showed a gesture of goodwill by voluntarily tipping a hefty portion of its profit, equivalent to 890 SOL, to a network validator called Figment.

While such events spotlight the potential for considerable profits in cryptocurrency transactions, it is crucial to remember the volatile nature of these currencies and the risks involved. This report is an informative piece and does not intend to offer investment advice.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
35 mins ago
MGS 24 Las Vegas Summit: A Glimpse into the Future of Mobile and Web3 Technologies
On the horizon of technological innovation, the MGS 24 Las Vegas summit, slated for February 15-16, 2024, stands as a beacon illuminating the path towards the convergence of mobile and Web3 technologies. This upcoming event sparkles with a particular emphasis on blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), two powerhouses shaping our digital future. A Confluence of
MGS 24 Las Vegas Summit: A Glimpse into the Future of Mobile and Web3 Technologies
Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market
2 hours ago
Unprecedented Launch of Eleven Spot Bitcoin ETFs Booms Cryptocurrency Market
Kaspa (KAS) Cryptocurrency: A Week of Significant Price Surge
2 hours ago
Kaspa (KAS) Cryptocurrency: A Week of Significant Price Surge
Ajna Protocol Relaunches: Enhanced Security and Expanded Blockchain Support
2 hours ago
Ajna Protocol Relaunches: Enhanced Security and Expanded Blockchain Support
Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Maintaining Focus on Traditional Assets
2 hours ago
Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Maintaining Focus on Traditional Assets
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Launch: A New Chapter in Crypto Investment
2 hours ago
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Launch: A New Chapter in Crypto Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
2 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
2 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
15 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
16 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
16 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
16 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
16 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app