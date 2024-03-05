27,000 Working Pensioners Embrace Full Pension Benefits, Labour Minister Michailidou Announces

In a recent interview with SKAI TV, Labour and Social Security Minister Domna Michailidou unveiled that 27,000 working pensioners have registered on a new online platform within a week, securing 100% of their pension benefits. This move, reflecting a shift from the previous 70% pension receipt policy, aims to ensure pensioners who continue to work can fully access their entitlements while declaring their employment status. Michailidou's announcement aligns with broader efforts to enhance labour rights and streamline social security processes.

Advertisment

Revamping Pension Rights

Labour Minister Domna Michailidou's announcement marks a pivotal change in how working pensioners are rewarded in Greece. By ensuring that working pensioners receive 100% of their pension, the government addresses longstanding issues related to pension adequacy and labour rights. This initiative not only benefits the pensioners by boosting their monthly income by 190 to 300 euros but also encourages transparency in the declaration of employment amongst pensioners. Michailidou's emphasis on the dual goal of this policy—supporting pensioners while ensuring accurate employment declarations—highlights a significant shift towards more equitable labour practices.

Improving Labour Inspections and Rights

Advertisment

The Labour Minister further stressed the importance of enforcing labour laws through the Labour Inspectorate's rigorous inspection regime, which conducted 60,000 inspections in 2023. These efforts are complemented by the forthcoming implementation of the Digital Labour Card, a tool designed to facilitate scheduled inspections and empower employees to lodge complaints. Such measures are integral to achieving 'labour peace' and safeguarding worker rights, indicating the government's commitment to improving workplace conditions and compliance.

Expanding Maternity Allowance Access

In another significant development, Michailidou noted the expansion of maternity allowance access to self-employed women and farmers, with the platform set to open at the end of March 2024. This expansion signifies a broader move towards inclusivity in social security benefits, ensuring that more segments of the workforce are supported during critical life events. The Labour Minister's announcements collectively underscore a commitment to enhancing social welfare and labour rights across the board.

These developments reflect a broader agenda aimed at modernizing Greece's social security system and labour laws. By ensuring that working pensioners receive full pension benefits, improving labour inspections, and expanding maternity allowances, the government is taking significant steps towards fostering a fairer and more transparent labour market. These changes not only benefit the immediate recipients but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the social security system, setting a precedent for other nations grappling with similar challenges.