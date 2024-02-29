2024 Marks Year of Fiscal Stability in Romania, No Tax Increases Announced by Finance Ministry

In a significant announcement at the PwC Romania tax conference, Alin Andries, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Finance, declared 2024 a year of fiscal peace, promising no new tax increases or fees. This decision comes after a thorough analysis of the progressive tax system initiated last year, emphasizing that any future fiscal policy changes will be based on political judgement rather than technical aspects.

Advertisment

Fiscal Policy and Economic Growth

Andries highlighted the importance of the first quarter's end as a juncture to assess the impact of fiscal measures taken in 2023. He underlined the business community's general aversion to tax increases or the introduction of new taxes. Despite this, the Ministry of Finance is committed to fostering a fairer and more efficient fiscal system, balancing labour and capital taxation to align with European standards. The analysis includes discussions on property tax legislation, aiming to shift to a market value-based system.

Addressing Structural Fiscal Challenges

Advertisment

The Ministry of Finance's efforts to address long-standing structural problems in various sectors through fiscal policy were also discussed. Andries pointed out the comparative analysis between labour taxation and capital or wealth taxation, noting Romania's higher labour taxation relative to other European countries and lower wealth taxation levels. This comprehensive approach seeks to create a more equitable fiscal environment, reflecting ongoing discussions about adjusting property taxes to market values.

Implications for the Romanian Economy

The announcement of no tax increases in 2024 is poised to have significant implications for Romania's economy. By fostering a stable fiscal environment, the government aims to encourage economic growth and investment. This move, coupled with the Electrica Group's positive financial performance in 2023, indicates a promising outlook for Romania's economic stability and growth. As the year progresses, the effects of these fiscal policies on the economy and business sector will be closely monitored.