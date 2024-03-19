2024 Green Finance Conference in Lagos: Boosting SME Funding for Climate Resilience

Stakeholders at the 2024 Green Finance Conference in Lagos have spotlighted the urgent need for enhanced funding mechanisms for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), underlining their pivotal role in mitigating climate change impacts and fostering sustainable economic growth. Organized by the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) in partnership with the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), the conference aimed at rallying support from various sectors towards green growth and climate-resilient development strategies.

Empowering SMEs through Green Finance

The event served as a dynamic forum for government officials, financial industry leaders, and policy stakeholders to discuss and devise effective strategies for integrating SMEs into the green economy. AGF Group CEO, Jules Ngankam, emphasized the critical nature of the conference, positioning it as a key initiative towards achieving the objectives laid out in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. He highlighted the AGF's commitment to bridging the financing gap faced by SMEs, advocating for a comprehensive approach that includes both Green Guarantee facilities and Capacity Development support to educate both lenders and borrowers about the nuances of green financing.

Strengthening Partnerships for Climate Action

The collaboration between AGF and NDF underscores the importance of partnerships in advancing the green finance agenda. NDF Managing Director, Satu Santala, reaffirmed their dedication to supporting the African economy's transition towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. The conference also featured insights from Dr. Kenneth Opara, President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, who pointed out the private sector's critical role in unlocking new avenues for green growth and job creation, especially in renewable energy, clean technology, and sustainable agriculture.

Future Directions for Green Finance

The discussions at the conference culminated in a call to action for increased awareness and proactive measures to combat climate change effects. Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, representing the Lagos State Government, stressed the need for greater public consciousness about the opportunities inherent in green finance, not just for environmental protection but also for wealth creation. A three-day training session on Green Finance for Financial Institutions followed the conference, focusing on risk assessment, regulatory requirements, and strategies for meeting the growing demand for climate adaptation financing in Nigeria.

As the curtains closed on the 2024 Green Finance Conference, the consensus was clear: bolstering SME financing in the green sector is not only vital for climate resilience but also for catalyzing broader economic transformation in Africa. The collaborative efforts of AGF, NDF, and other stakeholders have set the stage for innovative financial solutions that promise to redefine the landscape of green finance and sustainable development in the region.