2024 Financial Resolutions Highlight Need for Focus on Retirement Savings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
2024 Financial Resolutions Highlight Need for Focus on Retirement Savings

As the world ushers in the year 2024, individuals across the globe are setting financial resolutions. A recent survey conducted by Ascent has unveiled some insightful trends. Paying off debt and saving for significant life events have emerged as the most popular financial objectives. Surprisingly, the study shows that only 7% of respondents prioritize retirement savings.

The Downside of Neglecting Retirement Savings

While it’s essential to address immediate financial concerns such as high-interest debt and emergency savings, overlooking retirement savings can lead to serious financial difficulties in the future. Many rely on Social Security as a backup plan, but it’s worth noting that it’s likely to replace only about 40% of an average earner’s pre-retirement income. Moreover, it faces possible benefit cuts.

The Power of Starting Early

Delaying retirement savings can also result in missing out on substantial compounded returns. For instance, if you invest $5,000 at the age of 25, it could grow to over $108,000 by the age of 65, assuming an 8% annual return. In contrast, the same amount invested at 55 would only grow to just under $11,000 in ten years.

The Benefits of Retirement Plans

Contributing to traditional IRAs or 401(k) plans offers immediate tax benefits, while Roth IRAs and 401(k)s provide tax-free withdrawals during retirement. Therefore, it’s crucial to start saving for retirement as early as possible. This strategy maximizes growth and ensures financial stability in the later years.

The Global Economic Outlook

In a related development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a survey presenting projections for the global economy. The report indicates a decline in global growth from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. Additionally, global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024, pointing to signs of policy tightening cooling economic activity.

BNN Correspondents

